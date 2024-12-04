Kristoff marks his return with December party anthem featuring Trio Mio

Kristoff Barton Namwaya, known by his stage name Kristoff, has collaborated with fellow rapper Trio Mio on a new track titled "Asubuhi na Mapema."

The release marks Kristoff's return to the music scene after a hiatus and brings together the artists' distinctive styles in a festive-themed party anthem.

The song features Kristoff's characteristic lyricism, blending old-school flow with modern elements to appeal to long-time fans and newer audiences.

Trio Mio complements this with his signature vibrant and intricate rap delivery. The lyrics touch on themes of early hustle, celebration, and living in the moment, capturing the essence of the holiday season.

Kristoff stated that the song aims to close the year on a high note, providing Kenyans with music suitable for celebrations, road trips, and social gatherings. He described it as a "party song" intended to encourage listeners to embrace the festive spirit.

The production of both the audio and video was managed by CMG Records, a prominent music label in Kenya. CMG’s founder, Stephen 'Dezz' Aoll, praised the collaboration, highlighting the talent and synergy of both artists.

Gift Nasimiyu, part of CMG’s management team, commended the duo's chemistry, describing the project as a blend of past and present influences in Kenyan rap.

The video, directed by Lynke Junior of Film Brand Studios, depicts a lively party atmosphere, with visuals emphasizing celebration and freedom. The label has hinted at more releases from Kristoff and Trio Mio in the near future.