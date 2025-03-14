PHOTOS: Talanta Stadium takes shape at 40% completion as workers race against time

With less than a year until its scheduled completion, the Talanta Sports Stadium in Nairobi is steadily taking shape, marking a significant milestone in Kenya’s preparations to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

As of March 2025, the ambitious 60,000-seater stadium at Jamhuri Park is reportedly 40% complete, with construction on track to meet the December 2025 deadline set by the government.

The project, which broke ground on March 1, 2024, under the supervision of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and executed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), has been hailed as a transformative step for Kenyan sports infrastructure.

The construction has also offered an opportunity to hundreds of Kenyans to earn a living and gain experience, given that the last time a stadium of similar magnitude was built was in 1987.

Additionally, it has facilitated skill transfer as local workers collaborate with experienced engineers and contractors, benefiting from modern construction techniques.

“I was used to road construction project but now I know a lot about building a stadium,” one of the workers involved in the projects said in a recent status update.

President William Ruto has made regular site visits every three months as promised during the groundbreaking ceremony in 2024.

During that visit, he expressed optimism about the pace of construction, reaffirming his confidence that the stadium will be ready well ahead of AFCON 2027.

“The construction of the Talanta Sports Stadium in Nairobi is progressing well and will be completed and ready in time to host AFCON matches in 2027,” President Ruto said during his November tour.

The stadium, designed by the University of Nairobi’s Enterprises and Services Limited, draws inspiration from Kenya’s national emblem, featuring a shield and two spears, and boasts a modern, three-tiered structure.

Unlike existing facilities such as Nyayo and Kasarani, Talanta Stadium will be dedicated exclusively to football and rugby, with no running track inside the main arena.

The lack of a running track means that the spectators will be closer to the action that in any other stadium in Kenya.

Adjacent training fields, including a standard athletics track, football pitch, and shared rugby field, will complement the main venue.

The facility will also include parking for 3,000 vehicles, seven changing rooms, and cutting-edge technology to support live TV broadcasts, VAR, and goal-line systems, meeting FIFA and CAF standards.

Recent updates from the government indicate steady progress, with the stadium’s third tier already under construction.

Stadia development

Alongside Talanta Sports Stadium, significant progress has been made in other infrastructure projects.

READ ALSO: List of Kenyan athletes who won medals in 2024 Olympics

Moi Stadium (Embu), Kiprugut Chumo Stadium (Kericho), Masinde Muliro Stadium (Bungoma), and Kwale Stadium have been completed in collaboration with county governments.

These facilities are expected to enhance talent development and improve sports accessibility across different regions.

With Kenya co-hosting the 2027 AFCON alongside Uganda and Tanzania, preparations are in high gear.

The successful "Pamoja Bid" has placed the country at the center of African football, with ongoing renovations at Nyayo, Kasarani, Kipchoge Keino, and Embu stadiums ensuring readiness for continental competitions.

Beyond infrastructure, Kenya's broader sports sector has recorded notable progress across multiple fronts.

Rising International ParticipationThe number of Kenyan teams participating in international competitions has surged by 94%, increasing from 35 in 2022 to 68 in 2025.

Similarly, registered sports organisations have grown by 38%, reaching 287 from 208 over the same period.

This expansion has fostered greater visibility for a variety of sports beyond the country’s traditionally dominant athletics.

At the Kenya Academy of Sports, athlete development programs have intensified, with 3,983 sportsmen and women trained in 2025, marking a 59% rise from 2022.

This investment in training aims to elevate Kenya’s competitiveness across diverse sporting disciplines.

The government has also stepped up efforts to promote integrity in sports. Compliance with anti-doping regulations has improved, with 1,285 tests conducted in 2025, a 24% increase from 2022.

Additionally, clean sports education initiatives have reached 15,771 athletes, a 43% rise, contributing to an enhanced reputation for Kenyan athletes both locally and internationally.

Kenya’s Global Athletics Dominance

On the international stage, Kenya continues to shine in athletics.

The country secured 11 medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics : four gold, two silver, and five bronze.

This performance elevated Kenya to 17th place out of 205 nations, up from 19th in the previous Olympics, further reinforcing its global reputation in track and field events.

READ ALSO: 11 sports personalities who stood out in 2024

These achievements collectively highlight Kenya’s expanding sports landscape, driven by strategic investments, talent development, and infrastructure improvements.