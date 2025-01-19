Dominic Ming’ate Orina, a 34-year-old teacher at Kugerwet Primary School in Bomet County, has been shortlisted as one of 50 finalists for the prestigious 2025 Global Teacher Award.

The accolade, which comes with a $1 million (approx. Sh129 million) prize, celebrates exceptional educators who have significantly impacted their schools and communities.

An innovator in education

Since joining Kugerwet Primary School in 2017, Dominic has blended creativity, resilience, and compassion to address challenges faced by his students and their families.

One of his standout initiatives is his innovative approach to gardening.

Recognising a lack of vegetables and fruits in the tea-farming region of Bomet, Dominic introduced gardening using recycled materials like sacks and containers.

This project not only enhances students' nutrition but also equips them with practical skills.

By integrating agriculture lessons with hands-on activities, students grow vegetables and rear rabbits, with harvests shared among them.

His efforts extend beyond the school, where he collaborates with parents to establish kitchen gardens, promoting self-sufficiency and financial literacy through the sale of surplus produce.

Improving lives through compassionate initiatives

Dominic’s ‘Dress Me Up Initiative’ has provided over 150 students with new uniforms, boosting their self-esteem and school attendance.

The programme also offers sanitary towels and learning materials to underprivileged students.

By leveraging technology, Dominic integrates digital tools into his English lessons, using tablets loaded with storybooks to enhance literacy and communication skills.

His learner-centred approach fosters teamwork, problem-solving, and creativity through group activities in both the classroom and the garden.

A global advocate for sustainability

Dominic’s influence extends to a global platform. He actively promotes sustainable farming practices through social media and workshops, reaching over 475,000 members in his Facebook group dedicated to free gardening advice.

His dedication to environmental conservation, from tree planting to water conservation, equips his students with skills to combat climate challenges.

Dominic’s work has also drawn attention from national leaders, including Kenya’s First Lady, who invited him to contribute to a nationwide school meals programme.

A chance for global recognition