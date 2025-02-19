Family devastated after 13-year-old boy was found brutally murdered

Police in Embakasi have launched an investigation into the brutal murder of 13-year-old Jaylan Njoroge, whose body was discovered in a thicket near his grandmother’s home in Kamulu Estate, Nairobi.

Jaylan had been missing for four days before his remains were found roughly 200 meters from his grandmother’s house.

His grieving family is now urging police officers to expedite the investigation and bring those responsible to justice .

"I was called and told to come check if the body found belonged to my grandson. When I arrived, I was devastated to confirm that it was Jaylan," said his grandmother, Jane Mumbi.

A local resident, Everlyne Wambui, described the grim discovery.

"He was lying there in his school uniform. When the police arrived and uncovered his body, they found multiple stab wounds. His school bag was still next to him," she recalled.

Jaylan, a student at Ngundu Primary School, was last seen in his school attire along Reflector Road near Maina Road before disappearing.

His mother, Nuru Jaylan, was heartbroken by the extent of his injuries.

"This was a painful and cruel death. He was just a child, yet he was stabbed so many times. He didn’t even have his shoes on," she said.

The boy’s father, Robert Jombe, took reporters to the location where Jaylan was found. The police collected his body but left behind key items, including his school bag, shoes, and a book with his name, which the family believes could be crucial evidence.

"So far, the police have not shared any details with us. They only said investigations are ongoing. They even asked if I had any conflicts or suspicions about anyone, but I told them I don’t," Jaylan’s grandmother added.

His father has been pleading for answers.

"We just want to understand what happened, who did this, and why. We need justice for our son," Jombe said.

The case has raised fresh concerns over rising insecurity in Kamulu, with residents citing an increase in violent crimes.

"There have been reports of women being attacked and even a case of a four-year-old being assaulted. I fear Jaylan may have encountered the wrong person on his way home. I need to know what really happened," said his mother, Nuru.

Even days after his body was discovered, questions remain about why investigators left some of his belongings at the scene.