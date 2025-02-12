The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling corruption within the organisation by dismissing 19 staff members in the second quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year.

This marks a sharp increase from the nine dismissals recorded during the same period in the previous financial year.

The dismissed employees were found guilty of offences such as dishonesty, fraud, negligence of duty, absenteeism, conflict of interest, impersonation, and other ethical breaches.

The number of staff cleared of allegations also fell significantly from 23 cases last year to eight this year.

Additionally, staff warnings dropped from 15 to two, while stern warnings increased from two to seven, demonstrating KRA’s stricter approach to misconduct.

Strengthening Integrity Measures

KRA has reinforced its anti-corruption measures by implementing a series of strategies aimed at promoting integrity and accountability.

During the reporting period, the authority received 246 corruption reports through its anonymous whistleblowing platform, iWhistle, with tax estimates from reported cases amounting to Sh4.39 billion.

To further combat corruption, KRA has intensified lifestyle audits, conducting six reviews and vetting 117 staff members.

The authority has also been profiling tax evaders and enhancing collaboration with other government agencies to curb tax fraud.

System reviews have also been introduced as a preventive tool, with a recent audit focusing on the Refunds and Debt Management process in the Domestic Taxes Department.

KRA and EACC Join Forces Against Corruption

As part of a broader strategy to enhance anti-corruption efforts, KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga met with Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO Abdi Mohamud to strengthen cooperation between the two agencies.

They agreed on improving intelligence sharing, conducting joint investigations, and developing effective strategies to combat tax fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion.

“We cannot afford to turn a blind eye to those who abuse our systems,” said Commissioner General Wattanga.

Our collaboration with EACC is not just strategic; it is a moral imperative. We will establish a robust framework that not only deters tax evasion but also imposes strict penalties on those who facilitate such crimes.

EACC CEO Mohamud emphasised KRA’s crucial role in the economy and the need to address corruption threats in revenue administration.

“This collaboration is key in our efforts to eradicate corruption and uphold the rule of law. Together, we can create an environment that discourages corrupt practices and promotes ethical business conduct,” he stated.