11 million registered already—Have you? Ruto's challenge to Kenyans opposing SHIF

President William Ruto, during his Jamhuri Day address at Uhuru Gardens on December 12, 2024, delivered an optimistic message about the ongoing progress of universal healthcare in Kenya.

His speech focused on the achievements made so far under his government, he said that the Taifa Care program aims at ensuring healthcare access for all Kenyans.

The Taifa Care program

Universal healthcare has been a hot topic in Kenya, with many questions raised about accessibility, facility capabilities, and the alignment of contributions with benefits.

Ruto, however, provided a clear picture of the government’s efforts to improve healthcare access for all Kenyans through the Taifa Care program, a model described as inclusive, transparent, and efficient.

He highlighted that the government had already made significant strides in the transition towards universal healthcare.

This is part of a broader effort that has already seen 5.6 million citizens moved from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to this new, expansive system.

Under Taifa Care, our inclusive, universal, efficient, and transparent healthcare service model, we are implementing a transition on an unprecedented scale. We have successfully transitioned 5.6 million citizens from the National Health Insurance Fund and registered 11 million Kenyans under the Social Health Insurance Fund.



This means that, in just two months, 11 million Kenyans who previously lacked access to healthcare services are now registered, with the registration process going on full steam in every part of Kenya

In his address, President Ruto commended counties like Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Bomet, Embu, and Lamu for their exceptional efforts in registering citizens under the program.

These counties have taken the lead in ensuring that their populations can access the benefits of Taifa Care. Ruto also urged citizens from counties such as Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, West Pokot, and Turkana to mobilise and take full advantage of this opportunity.

The president’s call to action was clear: healthcare access is a constitutional right, and every Kenyan should ensure they are registered to benefit from the services provided under the program. “I encourage every Kenyan to register and enjoy the fundamental constitutional right to healthcare,” he said.

According to him, the program has addressed key challenges faced by previous systems by accurately determining the cost of healthcare services and products, ensuring that resources are properly allocated for equipment and facility improvements.

Ruto’s speech also highlighted the scale of this project, noting that no public service delivery initiative in Kenya's history has been as ambitious as Taifa Care. The program aims to provide efficient, effective, affordable, and sustainable healthcare to all citizens.

No public service delivery project of this scale and ambition has ever been undertaken in the history of our country. We are confident that we will quickly surpass the 16.5 million citizens so far registered and provide all Kenyans with high quality healthcare that is efficient, effective, affordable and sustainable.

One of the recurring issues raised in conversations about universal healthcare has been the concerns surrounding eligibility, service delivery, and the efficiency of the program.

However, the head of state reassured the public that Taifa Care was designed with these issues in mind, addressing concerns about cost, facility standards, and the inclusivity of the healthcare system.