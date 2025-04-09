6 most controversial physical attacks between MPs in Parliment

ODM-nominated Member of Parliament, Umulkheir Harun Mohamed, has expressed regret over a confrontation with fellow East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member, Falhada Iman, which took place outside the Parliament Buildings on Tuesday

In a statement shared on her social media, Harun described the incident as an attack that left her surprised.

The MP, who also serves as an advocate for Muslim women, said that the altercation arose after Iman approached her with what Harun called "unacceptable" behavior, specifically a direct verbal assault.

She went on to clarify that the confrontation, which occurred in front of Parliament, was unexpected, leaving her shocked and questioning the motive behind it.

"I deeply regret both as a Member of Parliament and as a mother," Harun stated in her social media post.

My colleague from EALA, who has expressed longstanding differences with my work, acted in a manner that I find unacceptable. She came to Parliament to do nothing but attack me — an incident that blindsided me and left me questioning what faulted the ambush.

Despite the emotional toll of the altercation, Harun maintained her commitment to upholding the dignified and respectful standards expected of her position, especially as a Muslim woman in a highly charged political environment.

"I do not endorse or encourage any form of misconduct," she added.

While I am not providing further comments at this time, I remain fully committed to upholding the respectful and dignified standards expected of our institution and of myself, particularly as a Muslim woman.

The incident, which has stirred up significant discussion on social media, highlights the growing tensions within Kenyan political circles.

Most controversial fights between MPs in Parliament

Physical altercations among Members of Parliament (MPs) in Kenya, though rare, have occurred in the past.

Notable instances include:​

David Mwenje vs. Otieno Kajwang' (2000)

Former Embakasi MP David Mwenje and Former Mbita MP Otieno Kajwang' engaged in a physical altercation in the members' lobby.

The House was hearing a motion of no confidence against former Vice President George Saitoti. During the session, Mwenje, who was Saitoti's ally, kept interrupting Kajwang', who was making his submissions. Tired of the back-and-forth altercation, the two decided to confront each other physically, leading to injuries to the then Embakasi MP.

Ochilo Ayacko vs. Shem Ochuodho (2001)

Former Rongo MP Ochilo Ayacko (current Migori Governor) and former Rangwe MP Shem Ochuodho were involved in a physical confrontation within Parliament premises.

The two engaged in a brawl after Ochuodho accused Ayako of being behind attacks by goons during his constituency visits.

The altercation resulted in disciplinary action, with both MPs found guilty of gross misconduct for their involvement in the fight.

Moses Kuria Vs Millie Odhiambo (2014)

During heated discussions over the Security Laws (Amendment) Bill in 2014, Millie Odhiambo alleged that male colleagues attempted to undress her as she moved towards the Speaker's podium.

She claimed that in the scuffle, her lingerie was torn, an act she perceived as an attempt to undermine her dignity and assert control.

Former Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria admitted to slapping Millie within Parliament premises.

Kuria stated that the altercation occurred after Odhiambo allegedly assaulted Deputy Speaker Joyce Laboso, leading to heightened tensions among MPs.

David Murathe vs. Stephen Ndicho (1999)

Former Gatanga MP David Murathe and former Juja MP Stephen Ndicho exchanged blows during a parliamentary session.

Ndicho had accused Murathe of being involved in the murder of former Juja councillor Wa Njuguna.

The incident occurred amid heated political debates, leading to a temporary suspension from the House for both MPs.

Babu Owino vs. Charles 'Jaguar' Kanyi (2017)

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Starehe MP Charles 'Jaguar' Kanyi were involved in a physical altercation at the Parliament's media center.

Jaguar had confronted Babu, accusing him of disrespecting former President Uhuru Kenyatta. However, the Embakasi East MP said he did not recognise Kenyatta as president, leading to an exchange of blows.