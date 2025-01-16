Be prepared to be ignored - Ruto advisor reflects on lessons from former AG

Dr Sylvia Kangara, a member of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors, recently shared her thoughts on the challenges of public service and the relationship between law and politics in Kenya.

In one of her posts, Dr Kangara recalled a conversation with former Attorney General Justin Muturi who is now the CS for Public Service.

When she asked him for advice to prepare her for her role in government, Muturi said, “Be prepared to be ignored. People don’t follow the law.”

This statement, she explained, reflects the reality of how often advice is overlooked in public service.

Dr Kangara observed that the relationship between law and politics can be both strange and challenging.

“Law and politics are strange together, as are lawyers and politicians,” she remarked.

Dr Kangara said that Kenya needs to improve the way law and politics work together.

“We must find a way to refine the interaction of law and politics because both make up the foundations of our nation,” she wrote.

According to her, constant conflict between these two areas affects Kenya’s progress. She called for thoughtful and progressive use of each area's strengths.

Despite the challenges, Dr Kangara remains hopeful about Kenya’s future. Responding to comments about the difficulties of governance, she said, “I am an optimist for Kenya. We shall get there.”

She urged Kenyans to work towards improvement, saying, “We must do better every day, all of us.”

Dr Kangara’s posts also shed light on the realities of public service.

She noted that even in their individual lives, people often ignore advice from professionals like lawyers, doctors, and teachers, but added, “It is not a big deal. Sometimes we are wrong or misinformed. Many times, we are also right.”

“I have fully embraced the complexity of the work I am involved in. I wouldn’t do it if it was easy,” she wrote, adding that she is determined to contribute to Kenya’s progress.

Dr Kangara’s insights are informed by her impressive academic and professional background.

She graduated with honours in law from the University of Nairobi in 1996 and later attended the Kenya School of Law.

She went on to Harvard Law School, where she earned a Master of Laws and a Doctor of Juridical Sciences, specialising in Comparative Private Law and Property Theory.

Dr Kangara’s reflections have sparked lively conversations online.

Many appreciated her honesty and optimism, while others voiced frustration over the challenges in public service.