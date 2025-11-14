Gov't creates 3 new subregions in Nairobi, check where your estate now falls

The changes, published in a special issue of the Kenya Gazette dated November 12, 2025, introduce a new administrative structure for Nairobi and confirm a fresh round of promotions and transfers among senior Interior Ministry officials.

Murkomen said the restructuring follows concerns raised by wananchi during the recently concluded Jukwaa La Usalama public forums , where residents demanded faster, more efficient government services.

He said the ministry is “committed to bringing services closer to wananchi through deliberate decentralisation and efficiency enhancement.”

Interior CS Murkomen in Nairobi CBD

With Nairobi’s population now estimated at more than five million, the ministry has established three service delivery coordination units:

Nairobi North: Roysambu, Ruaraka, Kasarani, Kamukunji, Mathare, Starehe (Headquarters)

Nairobi East: Embakasi East, Embakasi West, Embakasi North, Embakasi South, Embakasi Central (Headquarters), Njiru, Makadara.

Nairobi West: Langata (Headquarters), Kibra, Dagoretti North, Dagoretti South, Westlands

According to the Gazette notice, each subregion will have its own administrative headquarters and will be overseen by an officer in the rank of County Commissioner.

Murkomen said the new units are meant “to improve service delivery to the residents” of the capital, citing increased demand for efficient coordination of national government functions.

The appointed officers to head the new Nairobi sub-regions are:

Rose Wanjiru Chege – County Commissioner, Nairobi West

Patrick Simiyu Werre – County Commissioner, Nairobi East

Simon Odhiambo Osumba – County Commissioner, Nairobi North

The three will report to the Regional Commissioner for Nairobi.

The Interior Ministry also promoted and posted several officials in the rank of County Commissioner to new stations across the country. They are:

Joseph Mwangi Wamuti – Tana River

Linda Adhiambo Okola – Taita Taveta

David Ntawuasa Saruni – West Pokot

Michael K. Yator – Kajiado

Jeremiah Mwai Gicheru – Kericho

Peter Mwangi Maina – Vihiga

Murkomen said the promotions are part of a broader effort to realign personnel with their strengths and experience, especially in areas that raised security and service delivery concerns during the Jukwaa La Usalama forums .

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and National Police Service bosses

The CS noted that several serving County Commissioners have been transferred to new stations as the ministry seeks to “streamline operations” within the National Government Administration.