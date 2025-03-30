Househelp who stole Sh2.2M arrested: How heist was executed & amount recovered

29-year-old househelp, Fleviar Muhonja Anaya who orchestrated a daring money heist in which she made away with Sh2.2 million belonging to her employer has been arrested with police recovering part of the loot.

Fleviar staged the heist on March 16, with the matter reported to the police who commenced investigations.

DCI detailed how the heist unfolded and the subsequent manhunt that saw the 29-year-old apprehended with part of the money.

How the heist was executed

DCI recounted that Fleviar was left in the house by her female employer as per routine on a day that turned out to be a dramatic one that would end with a missing househelp and Sh2.2 million gone without a trace.

While going about her errands, she received a phonecall from her security guard that Fleviar had been seen leaving with a large carrier bag claiming to be taking some things to her employer.

Attempts to reach Fleviar were futile as her phone had been switched off, with the reality dawning when it was discovered that money that had been left in the master bedroom was missing, with the househelp nowhere to be seen.

The matter was brought to the attention of the polie with DCI detectives launching a manhunt that resulted in her arrest in Malava, Kakamega county.

Amount recovered & how the loot was used

At the time of her arrest, the 29-year-old had used part of the loot and led detectives to various locations where the remaining amounts were recovered.

Fleviar led detectives to Kapsoi, Vihiga County where Sh700,000 was recovered from her grandmother's house.

A further search at the suspect's rural home in Kipkaren, Uasin Gishu County saw detectives uncover three chainlinks, bought by the proceeds of the crime.

Upon further interrogation, Fleviar led the police back to her rented house in South B, Fuata Nyayo area where an additional Sh800,000 was recovered, bringing the total to Sh1.5million.

The suspect has been detained at Capitol Hill Police Station for processing and arraignemnt in court.

Netizens commended the detectives for a job well done and urged them to use similar tactics to investigate corruption cases and arrest those responsible with the same speed.

Some noted that with such effifiency, unveiling those behind the recent wave of abductions would have been accomplished.