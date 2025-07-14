IEBC reacts after MP’s confession to rig elections in Ruto's favour

In a strongly worded press release issued on Sunday, July 13, 2025, the IEBC expressed concern over utterances made in the political arena suggesting an intention to rig elections in favour of President William Ruto.

While the Commission did not name individuals, the statement comes just a day after Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Jehow sparked national outrage by declaring that votes would be “stolen” to secure President Ruto’s re-election.

“The Commission is concerned about statements on election malpractices in the country. Such utterances are unacceptable and reckless in a democratic society such as ours,” the statement read.

Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Jehow

It further urged Kenyans to ignore or disassociate from such claims.

The Commission clarified that its Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee, which handles such matters, only holds jurisdiction during an official election period.

“There is no gazettement or declaration that has been made to warrant such desirous political utterances and propaganda,” the Commission noted, adding that Kenya is currently not in a campaign period.

Having been recently reconstituted, the IEBC reaffirmed its commitment to engaging with stakeholders, including political parties and leaders, to restore public trust and confidence in Kenya’s electoral processes.

“We urge all stakeholders, particularly those in the political arena, to refrain from acts including speeches likely to erode trust and confidence in our electoral processes,” the statement emphasised.

The commission also assured the public that it would safeguard its independence and impartiality while continuing to fulfil its constitutional mandate.

It reiterated its commitment to delivering free, fair, and credible elections in accordance with the law and best practices.

This statement marks one of the first major responses from the newly appointed IEBC under Chairperson Dr. Erastus Ethekon, who faces mounting pressure to assert the Commission’s authority and impartiality in the run-up to the 2027 General Election.

In his first public address since his appointment, the new IEBC Chairperson on Friday pledged his commitment to delivering free, fair, and credible elections , stating that his primary loyalty lies with the people of Kenya.

Speaking after his swearing-in ceremony at the Supreme Court, Ethekon acknowledged the immense responsibility of his new role, which places him at the helm of one of the nation's most critical democratic institutions.

"I'm deeply honoured and humbled to take on the role of Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission," he began, "an institution that is at the very heart of our democracy."

In his address, the new IEBC chair laid out his vision for the commission under his leadership, emphasising a steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that every Kenyan's voice is not only heard but also counted.

He underscored that the credibility of any election hinges on a collective commitment to fairness and the fundamental principle that every Kenyan matters.

"Our first and foremost loyalty is to the people of Kenya, who hold sovereign power under Article 1 of the Constitution," Ethekon declared, in a powerful assurance to the nation.

IEBC Chairperson Dr. Erastus Edung Ethekon,

He also acknowledged the significant challenges that lie ahead, particularly the pervasive issues of misinformation, disinformation, and fake news.

Ethekon announced that the commission is prepared to tackle these challenges head-on by collaborating with news outlets to prioritise factual information and build public trust in the electoral process.

In a call for national unity and shared responsibility, the new Chairperson stressed that credible elections are not the sole responsibility of the IEBC.

He urged all institutions and stakeholders to join hands with the commission in planning for upcoming elections to ensure peaceful, transparent, and accountable electoral processes.

"Credible elections are a national responsibility," he asserted, calling on every Kenyan to be an active participant in the journey to strengthen the nation's democracy through their vigilance and their voices.

Before concluding his remarks, Ethekon paid tribute to his predecessors, acknowledging their significant contributions to the consolidation and deepening of Kenya's democratic processes through their work at the IEBC.

As Kenya looks toward its next electoral cycle, the appointment of Erastus Edung Ethekon and his firm, people-centric stance will be closely watched.