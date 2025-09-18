Pulse logo
Kenyan athlete tricked into joining Russian army, captured. Now he's pleading to go home

18 September 2025 at 15:18
A Kenyan athlete says he was tricked into enlisting in Russia’s army while on holiday and was later captured in Ukraine.
A Kenyan man who describes himself as a long-distance athlete says he was deceived into joining the Russian army while visiting the country as a tourist, before being sent to fight in Ukraine and eventually captured by Ukrainian soldiers.

Evans, a 16-year athletics veteran and father of one, shared his story in a recorded interview after being taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces. 

Speaking through tears, he said he never intended to serve in the military and only wanted to return home safely to his daughter in Kenya.

A Holiday That Went Wrong

According to Evans, he travelled to Russia as a tourist and spent two weeks sightseeing. 

A day before he was due to return to Nairobi, his host asked him whether he would like to stay in Russia longer. Evans said he agreed, but explained that his visa was expiring.

The host then presented him with documents written in Russian and told him it was for a job. Not knowing what he was signing, Evans put his signature on the papers.

“I didn’t know it was military work. So he told me to sign here, sign there. After I signed, he took my passport and my phone and said he would return them,” Evans said.

Shortly afterwards, he was taken by unknown people and driven for about seven hours to a location that turned out to be a military training camp.

A Soldier in a Week

Evans says he was shocked to discover he had unknowingly signed a military contract. When he protested, he was told he had no choice.

“One week of training. That’s all they gave me. They gave me this. They called it an automatic rifle,” he recalled.

Most of the soldiers in his unit were Russian, but he also encountered recruits from Belarus, Tajikistan and other countries.

Despite never having served in any army before, Evans says he was forced into combat operations.

Escape and Capture

The Kenyan says he was threatened with death if he refused to fight. One day, after being pushed into the forest with little direction, Evans took the chance to flee.

He spent two nights hiding in the woods, removing all his military gear and searching desperately for Ukrainian troops to surrender to.

After running into Ukrainian troops, he explained his situation, they gave him water and food and treated him well. He broke down in tears as he recounted the experience.

A Father’s Plea

Now in Ukrainian custody, Evans says Russia believes he is already dead because so many soldiers have been killed. He insists he does not want to be exchanged back to Russia.

“No, not Russia. I will die there. Please, another country, but not Russia,” he pleaded. “I have a 16-year-old daughter in Kenya who needs me. I am a single father. She lives with my mother. She wants to see me.”

For Evans, however, the issue is deeply personal and he regrets the signature that he says ruined his life.

