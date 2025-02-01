Key timelines & requirements to apply for IEBC Chairperson or Commissioner positions

The selection Panel for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has invited applicants interested in serving as IEBC chairperson or commissioners to submit their applications.

The panel will start receiving applications from February 01 all the way to February 15 in what is turning into a race against time to have the commission in place to begin preparations for the next election.

The selection panel for the recruitment of nominees for the appointment as the Chairperson and Commissioners of the IEBC invites applications from qualified persons who satisfy the provisions of the Constitution and the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission Act.

The advertisement outlines the requirements that the applicants must have to be considered for the role of IEBC chairperson.

At least 15 years’ work experience as a superior court judge or a similar duration working as a distinguished academic, legal practitioner, judicial officer or relevant experience in related fields is among the requirements.

Applicants must also meet the requirements of the leadership and integrity as enshrined in Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya.

Exclusions for IEBC chairperson

The notice further outlines those who are ineligible to apply for the position of IEBC chairman.

Individuals who have held elective offices or contested for the same in the preceding five years are not eligible to apply for the position.

Being a member of the governing body of a political party or holding any state office also locks out one from the position.

IEBC Commissioners

Applicants interested in serving as commissioners must hold a valid university degree from a recognised institution, in addition to having at least 10 years of experience in electoral matters, management, finance, governance, public administration, law, ICT, accounting or related fields.

Applicants must also meet the requirements in Chapter six of the constitution.

The IEBC selection panel conveyed that applications must include authentic academic papers, a curriculum vitae (CV), identification card, or passport, and testimonials.