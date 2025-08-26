LSK president & 18 other names in protest victims compensation team

The framework to compensate victims of public protests has been officially established, with the government gazetting a 15-member "Panel of Experts" tasked with delivering reparations and accountability within 120 days.

In a special gazette notice dated August 25, 2025, and signed by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, the administration formalised the appointments, confirming Professor Makau Mutua as the Chairperson.

In a significant appointment, the President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Faith Odhiambo Mony, has been named the panel's Vice-Chairperson.

The move solidifies the Presidential Proclamation issued earlier in August and sets a clear timeline for the panel, whose term officially began on Monday.

The panel's extensive terms of reference mandate it to:

Design and establish an operational framework to verify, categorise, and compensate eligible victims of protests since 2017.

Engage with victims, their families, human rights organisations, and other relevant stakeholders.

Authenticate data on victims from official sources, including the National Police Service (NPS), the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

Forward evidence of criminal acts to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for potential prosecution.

Propose legislative and institutional reforms to address police conduct and the management of public protests.

The gazette notice also named a diverse team of members, including former Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto, prominent human rights activist Irungu Houghton, Dr. Linda Musumba, and Rev. (Fr.) Kennedy Barasa Simiyu, among others.

To carry out its mandate, the panel has been granted significant powers, including the authority to access information and records from any state organ and to require the attendance of any person or institution to provide information.

The panel, which will be based at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), is expected to submit periodic progress reports to the President before presenting a final report at the conclusion of its 120-day term.

Here is the complete list of the 18 appointees named in the Kenya Gazette notice from August 25, 2025.

Principal Co-ordinator/Chairperson: Makau Mutua

Vice-Chairperson: Faith Odhiambo Mony

Members

Kennedy N. Ogeto

Irungu Houghton

John Olukuru (Dr.)

Rev. (Fr.) Kennedy Barasa Simiyu

Linda Musumba (Dr.)

Duncan Ojuang’ (Dr.)

Naini Lankas Francis Muraya (Dr.)

Juliet Chepkemoi

Pius Metto

Fatuma Kinsi Abass

Raphael Anamiipu