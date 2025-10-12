Mystery of man who ‘swallowed' bhang & died in custody deepens as questions emerge

Mystery has emerged on the death of 30-year-old Paul Njuguna who died in police custody at Kiganjo Centre in Gatundu South.

The deceased was arrested for alleged possession of bhang with Gatundu South Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Florence Chege stating that he died from choking after swallowing bhang that was found hidden in a nylon paper.

“The results are out, and they have clearly shown that the suspect swallowed the bhang before the police even conducted a search . During the post-mortem, the bhang was recovered and is now an exhibit as investigations continue,” Chege told a section of the press.

More questions emerge

The explanation has however done little to answer the lingering questions as the family of deceased and residents dispute the account and poke holes into it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The late Paul Njuguna who died in police custody in controversial circumstances

It is not clear whether any family member or an independent and credible entity was present during the post-mortem whose results were refenced by the police boss when bhang wrapped in a nylon paper was recovered.

An account provided by residents who witnessed the arrest also raised more questions on what really led to his death.

Witnesses claim they saw police officers beating the deceased and roughing him up, with a crowd gathering to witness his treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Akipitishwa hapa hakuwa anakanyaga chini, alikuwa anapitia kwa hewa hadi ni mimi nilisimamisha wazee na wamama wengine pale na wasee wa nduthi nikawaambia ona venye wakiwa wamewaacha hapo chini,” recounted James Karanja who witnesses the ordeal.

Some have now questioned if the deceased had already swallowed the bhang and had it lodged in his respiratory system all through the ordeal when Kiganjo residents saw him being taken away by the officers, only to choke on it and die upon making it to the police station.

“Umemshika mtu wetu, umepitia hii soko yote ikimpiga hadi wamama wanashtuka, anapigiwa nini? Venye ata amefika huko stenje sisi tunaambiwa ati mtu wetu hayuko.” Added Patrick Njoroge, another resident who saw the deceased in what turned out to be his final minutes alive.

It also remains unclear whether the deceased had the bhang in his possession when residents saw police officers taking him to the station but ingested it as soon as they got to the station before it could be collected from him, leading to his death as claimed by Chege.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Police Service on the spot as controversial deaths in custody surge

A surge in deaths of suspects while in police custody has placed the Kenya Police Service on the spot with allegations of brutality, assault and coverups.

Among the most prominent cases is the death of Albert Ojwang who was arrested in Homabay and ferried to Central Police Station in Nairobi where he died in controversial circumstances.

Police initially claimed that Ojwang died from self-inflicted injuries sustained after repeatedly hitting his head on a wall while in police custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

This narrative fell apart with autopsy and investigations confirming that he was a victim of police brutality who was assaulted to death by the people who should have ensured his safety.

Kenyans took to the streets in protest to demand accountability, justice and truth with the conduct of rogue law enforcers putting the police service on the spot.

Six police officers, including the OCS interdicted and arrested over Ojwang’s death with the matter in court as the family awaits justice.

In Kayole, yet another family is alleging foul play after their kin died in controversial circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Ndung'u Njuguna was reported missing on September 2, with a frantic search ending at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital morgue after they were notified of the presence of an unidentified body that turned out to be his.

The family insists that the deceased was arrested on the night that he went missing and was beaten to death.