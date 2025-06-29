Police recover stolen firearms, arrest dozens after police post attacks

Police in Kiambu County have recovered two firearms and arrested dozens of suspects following the violent invasion of a police post in Kikuyu during the June 25 anniversary protests.

County Police Commander Doris Kemey confirmed the recovery of an AK-47 rifle stolen from Dagoretti Police Post on June 25, describing it as a critical breakthrough in ongoing investigations.

“It is very unfortunate if we can have this kind of a lethal firearm in the hands of the wrong person,” Kemey told journalists. The AK-47 was retrieved through information provided by a member of the public.

County Police Commander Doris Kemey addressing the media

Officers also recovered an AK-47 magazine, a single live round of ammunition, an anti-riot gun that had been damaged, a pair of handcuffs, a jungle police shirt, assorted knives, and a mobile phone. All these were seized from four suspects currently in police custody.

Additionally, a TV set stolen from Maehato Police Patrol Base was recovered. The suspect in possession of the TV set is reportedly hospitalised but remains under police guard.

Police indicated that in total, five firearms were stolen during the attack, and so far, two have been recovered. “We have information that will lead us to a very, very successful recovery,” Kemey assured, expressing optimism about recovering the remaining three weapons.

At least 25 suspects connected to the police post invasion have already been charged in court and remanded for 14 days as investigations continue. Three other suspects are still receiving treatment under police guard in hospital.

Commander Kemey issued a stern warning to the public over the violent events of June 25, which saw massive looting and the destruction of government installations.

“What they did on 25th must be condemned with the strongest terms possible,” she stressed, reminding residents that vital government infrastructure serves all Kenyans.

“We are very much committed to make sure this will never happen again,” she concluded.

Ruto condemns violence

President William Ruto firmly condemned the violence and destruction that accompanied the June 25 anniversary protests, describing the acts as “economic sabotage” and deliberate chaos.

Speaking after the demonstrations, Ruto argued that while Kenyans have every right to peaceful protest, the scenes witnessed, including looting, arson, and the vandalism of small businesses, amounted to calculated attacks on ordinary livelihoods.

He singled out the heavy losses suffered by traders, shop owners, and market vendors whose property was destroyed, calling it a betrayal of hard-working Kenyans.

President William Ruto at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, for the World MSME Day.

Let me be clear: the right to peaceful protest is protected by our Constitution. We respect and uphold that right. But what we witnessed was not a peaceful protest. It was calculated chaos. It was destruction. It was economic sabotage.

In a direct challenge to the protesters and their backers chanting "Ruto must go," the President demanded a clear and lawful plan for his departure.

Ruto also directed security agencies to identify and prosecute those behind the violence, urging the Inspector-General of Police to ensure accountability. He reminded protesters that Kenya was their only home, cautioning them not to destroy it in anger.