Protests by Kenyans that saw Tanzania politician freed to attend Raila’s funeral

Tanzanian opposition leader John Heche has been released after a group of Kenyans stormed the immigration offices where he was being held along the Kenya-Tanzania border demanding his release.

Heche who was sent by Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) t represent the opposition at the funeral service of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Bondo was apprehended on Saturday evening at the the Isibania One Stop Border Post while on his way to Kenya for the funeral.

His passport was confiscated with security officers at the facility taking him in an a development that highlighted a growing repression on the opposition by the government of Samia Suluhu Hassan.

He released a video documenting his ordeal at the hands of immigration officials while enroute to Kenya for the grand send off of Raila.

John Heche

"I have been blocked from entering Kenya. I am here at the border, and they want to detain me without any legal authority. I don't have anything because they have taken my passport,"

Protests that forced police to release Heche

It was not immediately clear why Heche was apprehended as the opposition noted that the events are part of a scheme by the government to crack down on dissent.

As news of his arrest spread, Kenyans and Tanzanians protested his apprehension both online and offline with a huge group taking to the streets on either sides of the body and charging to the immigration facility where he was being held.

Videos seen by newsdesk show hundred of locals marching to the facility chanting slogans and demanding his release while threatening to storm the office and free him should the police fail to honour their demand.

Police officers manning the border thwarted their attempts to storm the facility but the crowd remained adamant and camped at the border, protesting and disrupting traffic.

The crowd made it clear that they would not allow Heche to be moved, and will camp at the immigration gate until his release.

Their efforts paid off as officers on the Tanzania side of the border released the opposition leader, bringing the standoff to an end.

He was received by the jubilant crowd who welcomed him into the country for his mission to mourn the fallen hero.

Heche decried hid detention, blaming President Suluhu of being behind it all.

He afterwards embarked on his journey to Bondo where the funeral service of Raila Odinga is underway.

An undated photo of John Heche with former Prime Minister, the late Raila Odinga

Tanzania’s opposition party, CHADEMA led by Tundu Lissu had picked Heche to lead its delegation during the funeral.