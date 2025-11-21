Rentals owner where delivery rider was killed reveals last interaction with suspects

The owner of the rental room where delivery rider Antony Otieno was murdered has described a tense final encounter with the men now linked to the killing.

Charity Muthoni Mushoki, who manages the short-term rental at the Meridian building, recalls receiving a call from a man requesting to rent the room for a month.

Her perspective changed sharply the following day. After receiving a message from the guest promising to clear the bill later in the afternoon, Mushoki decided to conduct a routine inspection.

As she approached the room, one of the men stepped into the corridor and insisted she return in the evening. His tense demeanour unsettled her, prompting her to remain within the building rather than leaving as instructed.

CCTV reveals suspicious movements before and after the murder

Shortly after her encounter, Mushoki saw three men leaving in a hurry, struggling with a blue bag.



CCTV footage later reviewed by police confirms that the trio appeared visibly shaken, at one point rushing down the staircase, with one of them half-naked, while hurriedly zipping the same bag.

The footage also reconstructs Antony’s movements before his death. He is seen arriving at the building, carrying a blue delivery bag with an iPhone 17 Pro Max , taking the lift to the fourth floor, and making a phone call as he tried to locate the client who had placed the order.



Moments later, a man is captured exiting the room holding the same bag.

Boda boda rider and delivery man Antony Otieno

Police say the suspects’ getaway vehicle a Nissan Note, pulled up shortly after. Two of the men entered the car, while a woman wearing a cape remained behind with their luggage.

Rewinding to the previous day, CCTV shows the suspects entering the building with the same bag, joined later by a woman wearing an outfit identical to one worn by a man seen the following day.



The woman is later seen again leaving the building with the bag.

Discovery of the body and the aftermath

After confronting the men about their unpaid bill and seizing the bag, Muchoki returned to inspect the room. She found the door locked.



Once opened, bloodstains on the floor sent her into alarm, prompting her to call neighbours for help. Under the bed, they discovered the body of a man with his hands and feet bound and a cloth stuffed in his mouth.

Police identified him as Antony, the delivery rider who had brought the iPhone to the room minutes before he was killed. Detectives now believe the delivery may have been used to lure him into the apartment.

Detectives question key individuals as hunt for suspects intensifies

Investigators are analysing CCTV footage, conducting toxicology tests, and tracing the phone number used to book the room as they work to establish the suspects’ identities.

