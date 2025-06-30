Researchers share 3 drastic findings in families where children join PP1 at 3 years

What difference does it make when a child joins pre-primary 1 (PP1) at three years instead of the recommended four years?

According to initial findings from the Crèche Programme in Tharaka Nithi County , the one year age difference does have an impact on the family unit and especially for mothers.

The intervention facilitated by the Economic Growth Center, Yale University and Kenyatta University's Women's Economic Empowerment (WEE) Hub is in its second year of implementation since launch; and mothers are already reporting impactful changes to their income and involvement with their children.

1. Mothers earned 18% more with childcare intervention

An assessment conducted among women in the programme revealed that majority had a primary school level of education making it difficult to gain formal employment opportunities. The mothers were primarily engaged in casual work for income.

After enrolling their children to an early childhood development and education centre, the mothers were able to spend more time being productive in their work hence higher earnings of up to 18%.

Ninety-five per cent of women who reported an increase in their earnings also had more than one three-year-old child. For women whose husbands were unemployed, 90% experienced an increase in their earnings after their children joined PP1 and among married mothers, 10% reported an increase in their income.

This key outcome demonstrates the importance of childcare as a conduit for child development and women's socioeconomic advancement.

2. Mothers became more involved in their children's lives

According to researcher, Dr Simon Onywere of KU, these mothers ended up getting more involved in their children's lives as a socioeconomic benefit for the community.

From interviews with the mothers, part of the reason they got more involved in their children's lives is the ability to imgaine their children becoming productive members of society.

They also enjoyed having conversations with their children believing they were expressing well-informed views. Overall, the programme has reported a 16% higher parent involvement in a child's education and life as a result of the intervention.

3. Increased school attendance among siblings

Researchers have also found that there's an immediate increase in school attendance for siblings of a child who enrolls for PP1 at age three. Results from the Tharaka Nithi programme indicate between 2.1% and 3.5% increase.

How Tharaka Nithi Crèche Programme Worked

The research experiment emphasised a focus on the use of mother tongue as the primary language of instruction in the classroom.

After specialised training and bolstering teaching material, the ECDE classes also provided a deeper learning experience for the pupils.

A key impactful element of the experiment design was also the supportive relationships between teaching staff at the public schools and assigned mentors under the initiative.