President William Ruto has designated August 27 of every year going forward as Katiba Day to mark the promulgation of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.

The proclamation issued by the Executive Office of the President says the day is intended for reflection on the country’s constitutional journey and to promote public understanding of constitutional rights and duties.

Why August 27?

The date marks the formal coming into force of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.

Former President Mwai Kibaki at the promulgation of the Constitution of Kenya, August 27 2010

The document was promulgated on August 27, 2010, a milestone that introduced devolution, an expanded Bill of Rights and major institutional reforms.

The anniversary has been used previously for public education and national reflection; the new designation formalises that practice.

What the proclamation says

The Presidential proclamation states that Katiba Day will be observed across the country and in Kenyan diplomatic missions abroad as a day to 'renew our shared commitment to the ideals of our Constitution.'

President William Ruto speaking at a past function

It requires government institutions, county administrations and schools to organise activities that foster constitutional awareness.

Examples listed include public lectures, community forums, school debates and civic discussions on governance and the rule of law.

Is it a public holiday?

No.

The Head of State made clear that Katiba Day will be a working day, not a public holiday.

That means normal public and private sector operations continue, but public institutions and schools are expected to arrange commemorative activities during the day.

The proclamation explicitly instructs Kenyan missions abroad to hold similar events for Kenyans in the diaspora.

When does this start?

The proclamation takes effect immediately and the first formal observance under the new designation will fall on August 27, 2025, the fifteenth anniversary of the 2010 Constitution.

File image of President William Ruto

Activities to mark the inaugural Katiba Day are expected to take place nationwide, led by national and county government offices as well as educational institutions.

What this means for Kenyans

Kenyans should expect school and government-run programmes that focus on constitutional rights, civic duties and democratic governance on August 27 each year.

Because the day is not a public holiday, employees in both public and private sectors should plan to work as usual while institutions they are affiliated with may participate in or host awareness events.

Where to find details

Government offices will publish details of planned activities ahead of Katiba Day.

Kenyans should check official government channels, county administrations and their employers for schedules and arrangements relating to Katiba Day observances.