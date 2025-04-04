Senator Hezena Lemaletian's Biography: Education, model career, awards, KEWOPA role

Senator Hezena Lemaletian has been elected Vice Chairperson of the Kenya Women Senators Caucus, a wing of the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA).

In a statement celebrating her following her unanimous election, the senator expressed her joy.

I am grateful to be elected unanimously as the Vice Chair of Kenya Women Senators. I pledge to serve diligently and with the utmost integrity. Indeed, it’s time the women’s voice must be amplified with bravery and clarity.

Her election adds to her growing influence within Kenya’s legislative circles, particularly in advocating for gender equality and the inclusion of marginalized communities.

Hezena Lemaletian, popularly known as the "Queen of the North," is a Senator who is celebrated for her advocacy for women’s rights, youth empowerment, and community development.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Samburu County, northern Kenya, Lemaletian has emerged as a symbol of resilience and determination, championing the needs of marginalised communities while breaking barriers in leadership.

Senator Lemaletian credits her late father for shaping her values and aspirations.

She began her education at Milimani Primary School in Maralal before advancing to St. Theresa Girls High School, where she excelled academically.

Her academic journey culminated in a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Finance from the University of Nairobi in 2015.

Professional Career

Before venturing into politics, Lemaletian built a solid foundation in finance.

She worked as a Finance Assistant at the Tourism Fund (CTDLT) from 2013 to 2015 and later at the Ministry of Environment, Minerals, and Natural Resources from 2015 to 2017.

Advocacy and Leadership

Lemaletian’s passion for community development led her to champion the rights of the Samburu people.

She gained national recognition as Miss Commonwealth Kenya, becoming the first woman from northern Kenya to win the prestigious title.

This platform allowed her to advocate for education, healthcare improvement, and girls’ rights while promoting peace through initiatives like the Pastoralists Sports Initiative.

Her commitment to empowering marginalised groups has earned her global accolades, including the African Leadership Hall of Fame Award and the Exceptional Young African Leaders Award.

Political Journey

Lemaletian’s political career took off when she was nominated as a senator under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party in 2022.

As a nominated senator, she represents minority voices in Parliament while focusing on issues such as gender equality and youth empowerment.

Her political activism gained prominence during the Azimio la Umoja Convention in December 2021, where she delivered a rousing speech supporting Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

Although she unsuccessfully vied for the Samburu Women Representative seat in 2022, her nomination to the Senate marked a significant milestone.

She also served as the Secretary-General of "Vijana na Rao," an initiative aimed at mobilizing youth support for Odinga’s campaign.

Personal Life

In October 2024, Senator Lemaletian announced her engagement to Dr. Hussein M.L., describing him as "a man made from different fabric."

The traditional engagement ceremony symbolized unity between two prominent clans from northern Kenya.