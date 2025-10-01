Trump just cited Kenya in address to top U.S. Military bosses. Here's what he said

U.S. President Donald Trump has told top American military leaders that defending the United States should take precedence over missions abroad, citing Kenya and Somalia as examples of foreign deployments.

Trump made the remarks on September 30, 2025, at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia.

He was addressing hundreds of senior generals and admirals in a rare gathering convened by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

U.S. President Donald Trump and President William Ruto at the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York

“We’ve brought back the fundamental principle that defending the homeland is the military’s first and most important priority,” Trump said.

Only in recent decades did politicians somehow come to believe that our job is to police the far reaches of Kenya and Somalia while America is under invasion from within.

Trump did not announce any new policy on Kenya or Somalia. His comments were used to highlight his argument that the U.S. military should focus on domestic security and border control.

It provides counterterrorism training, equipment and intelligence support, particularly in operations against al-Shabaab militants in Somalia.

Washington has also funded the African Union Mission in Somalia, where Kenyan troops have been a key contingent.

Trump’s remarks reflect his “America First” approach, which emphasises reducing overseas commitments.

However, no official changes to U.S.–Kenya military cooperation have been announced.

What it could mean

By citing Kenya and Somalia as examples of “policing far-flung places,” Trump implied that overseas commitments are a drain on U.S. resources.

If this rhetoric turns into policy, Kenya could see less American involvement in regional counterterrorism efforts , particularly in Somalia, where Kenyan troops rely on U.S. intelligence, training, and funding.

Since returning to office in January 2025, President Donald Trump has pushed his “America First” agenda.

He froze nearly all U.S. foreign aid for review, declared a trade national emergency and imposed broad tariffs, and prioritised border enforcement with stricter deportation measures.

Trump has pushed for the military to support domestic security, even suggesting U.S. cities as “training grounds.”

File image of U.S. President Donald Trump signing an Executive Order

He also moved to realign the diplomatic corps with his policies, cutting softer tools in favour of hard power and military spending.

For partners like Kenya, this signals possible reduced aid, tighter conditions, and shifting U.S. engagement abroad.

Even as President Trump calls for the U.S. military to reduce its overseas commitments, Washington is deepening its security investment in Kenya.

In August 2025, the U.S. announced the construction of a Sh1.29 billion ($10 million) special runway at Camp Simba in Lamu County.

The 10,000-foot airstrip will allow larger aircraft, including transport and surveillance planes, to operate from the base.

Officials say the expansion will improve rapid response to security threats in the Horn of Africa and support counterterrorism operations against al-Shabaab.

Camp Simba, located in Manda Bay, has been a critical outpost for U.S. forces in East Africa.

It serves as a launch point for surveillance missions and joint operations with Kenyan security forces.

The base gained global attention in January 2020 when al-Shabaab fighters attacked the facility, killing three Americans and exposing its strategic importance.

Construction work at Camp Simba near Manda Bay in Lamu. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jana Somero

Kenya has long been a frontline partner of the U.S. in the fight against terrorism. The two countries cooperate closely on training, intelligence sharing, and equipment support.