What Kenya hopes to gain from new embassy in Vatican

Kenya is set to establish an embassy at the Vatican City following Cabinet approval, in a move aimed at strengthening diplomatic engagement with the Holy See and advancing the country’s moral and development diplomacy.

The decision, announced after the Cabinet meeting held on November 11, 2025, underscores Kenya’s intention to deepen collaboration with the Vatican on global peace, interfaith dialogue, climate action, and humanitarian initiatives.

The Vatican, home to the Holy See and the seat of the Roman Catholic Church, wields immense influence in international affairs, particularly in promoting peace and social justice.

A resident Kenyan mission is expected to enhance bilateral relations and foster partnerships with the Vatican’s extensive network of faith-based organisations across the world.

According to the Cabinet statement, the establishment of a resident embassy will also boost cooperation with Catholic development agencies that have a strong presence in Kenya, which operate over 7,700 schools and 500 health facilities nationwide.

The move aligns with President William Ruto’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which seeks to expand access to quality education, healthcare, and social welfare through strategic partnerships.

In the same meeting, Cabinet also approved the creation of new embassies in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Hanoi, Vietnam, as part of efforts to broaden Kenya’s diplomatic footprint, enhance trade relations, and advance its strategic global interests.

President William Ruto shares a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi on November 11, 2025

The expansion of Kenya’s diplomatic network reflects the government’s commitment to diversifying international partnerships and positioning the country as a proactive player in global development, trade, and multilateral cooperation.