Malava MP dies hours after his brother—Coincidence or fate?

Malava MP Moses Malulu Injendi died at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi on February 17, 2025.

The news was confirmed by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula.

Adding to the tragedy, Injendi's death occurred just a day after his elder brother, Samuel Injendi, passed away on February 16 while receiving treatment at the Kakamega County General Hospital.

Samuel, 80, was a retired prison officer and had been ill for some time.

The family was in the process of organizing a fundraiser to cover Samuel's hospital bill, which was scheduled for February 19, with his burial planned for Saturday 1.

Geoffrey Sikolia, the Chemuche ward representative, has said that the funeral arrangements for Samuel will proceed as planned, despite the loss of his brother.

Moses Malulu Injendi had served as the MP for Malava since 2013.

Before his political career, he was a lecturer at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa from 1996 to 2013, and also held the position of Registrar at the same institution from 2001 to 2009.

In December 2022, Injendi founded the Malulu Injendi Foundation, a non-governmental organization focused on community empowerment through education and healthcare programs.

Tributes have been pouring in from fellow lawmakers and leaders.

President William Ruto described Injendi as a "dedicated and selfless leader," emphasising his contributions to education and public service.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss, stating, “His passing is a great loss to the nation” and extended condolences to Injendi's family and constituents.

“A believer of equal opportunities, Mheshimiwa was diligent, focused and devoted to public service. He will best be remembered for his passion for education. Our prayers are with the family, friends and the people of Malava at this painful time,” the head of state said.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula reflected on the late MP’s commitment to public service and legislative excellence.

He urged Kenyans to honour Injendi's memory by remembering his significant contributions to the nation.

Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang acknowledged Injendi’s life as one dedicated to serving God and others.

Likuyani MP Innocent Mugabe described Injendi as a selfless and visionary leader. National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah mourned Injendi as a friend and colleague.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah remembered Injendi's commitment to his constituents and advocacy for better governance

Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei expressed her condolences, highlighting Injendi’s steadfast dedication to the people of Malava. She noted that the National Assembly deeply mourns his passing.

