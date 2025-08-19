How Harambee Stars plan to spend their millions after CHAN performance

Following a historic, unbeaten run in their debut African Nations Championship (CHAN), each member of Kenya’s Harambee Stars has received close to Sh5 million reward from President William Ruto.

This sum, for many, is less about luxury and more about honouring lifelong debts of love and loyalty.

As the nation celebrates their on-pitch heroics, the players are turning their focus inward, planning to use the life-changing windfall to uplift the families who stood by them through years of struggle.

Boniface Muchiri

For midfielder Boniface Muchiri, the entire sum is an ode to one person: his mother. "We have advisors, and for me, my mother is my advisor," Muchiri shared, his voice thick with emotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harambee Stars player Boniface Muchiri during training

Everything I am doing today is for her because she deserves the very best. I pray God to open doors so I can give that lady a proper… I am unable even to put it in the right words.

His journey is a testament to her unwavering faith. Born in Busia County, Muchiri’s talent was evident early on, but it was his mother who ensured his dreams didn't derail his education.

"She believed in me, gave me the best education she could afford," he recalled.

The deal was simple: she would support his football as long as he performed well in his KCSE exams.

ADVERTISEMENT

He delivered with a C+, and she kept her promise. From a pre-contract with Nzoia Sugar while still in Form Three to stints at Sony Sugar and Tusker FC, and finally joining the Kenya Defence Forces to play for Ulinzi Stars, his mother's encouragement was the constant fuel.

Harambee Stars player Boniface Muchiri wearing KDF uniform

For Muchiri, these millions aren't just notes; they're the fulfilment of a promise to the woman who made it all possible.

Captain Abud Omar

ADVERTISEMENT

Team captain Abud Omar shares a similar sentiment, though his focus is on his father. When asked what he plans to do with his share of the reward, his answer was immediate and heartfelt:

Spoiling my dad. Because he raised me. So I think he deserves it.

Harambee Stars Captain Abud Omar

The 32-year-old, who grew up in Mombasa, has journeyed from playing for local sides like Police FC to leading his country on the continental stage.

Despite the pressures of captaincy, his priorities remain clear. He names his son as his best friend, and his father and wife as the people he calls the most. This reward is his chance to give back to the man who shaped him.

ADVERTISEMENT

19-year-old Mansur Suleiman

While the windfall has brought joy, it has also brought the inevitable glare of the limelight, something 19-year-old defender Mansur Suleiman is navigating with a wisdom beyond his years.

He sees the money not as a ticket to a new life, but as a tool to solidify his bond with those who mattered from the start.

"I have received so many calls, but I’ll stick to my principles, my closest friends and family—those are the people I will focus on," Suleiman stated firmly.

Harambee Stars player Mansur Suleiman with Coach Benni McCarthy

ADVERTISEMENT

They are the ones I have been with during the struggle. You know fame brings all types of people. I am not taking calls from new numbers because where were you when I was a nobody?

His grounded perspective reflects the tough journey many players endure long before they wear the national colours. For him, the reward is a validation of loyalty, both given and received.

The presidential handshake is the culmination of a performance that has electrified the nation.

The head of state’s reward scheme, which included incremental bonuses for each win and draw, has provided unprecedented motivation.

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto with Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy

President Ruto has further promised the players affordable housing units if they advance past the quarter-finals, cementing this tournament as a potentially life-altering event for the entire squad.