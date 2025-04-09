The history behind the Derby della Madonnina

The Derby della Madonnina, also known as the Milan Derby, is one of the most iconic and fiercely contested football rivalries in the world. Punters can bet in Kenya easily by visiting the 1xBet website, where this and many other derbies are featured.

It features the 2 major football clubs of Milan, Italy: AC Milan and Inter Milan (Internazionale).

The name "Madonnina" refers to the statue of the Virgin Mary that sits atop Milan's famous cathedral, the Duomo di Milano, symbolising the city's cultural and historical heritage.

A rivalry that emerged after a split

The roots of this rivalry trace back to 1908, when a disagreement within AC Milan led to the formation of Inter Milan. The conflict centered around the club's approach to signing foreign players.

While some members favored a more inclusive policy, others preferred to focus on Italian talent. This ideological split resulted in the creation of Inter, whose name (Internazionale) reflected its openness to international players.

Thus, the rivalry was born, with AC Milan traditionally associated with the working class and Inter linked to the more affluent elite.

Thus, the rivalry was born, with AC Milan traditionally associated with the working class and Inter linked to the more affluent elite.

Teams that share their home

The two clubs share the historic San Siro Stadium (officially named Stadio Giuseppe Meazza), making their rivalry even more intense.

When they face off, the stadium is divided, with passionate supporters from both sides creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Over the decades, the Derby has produced countless memorable moments, legendary players, and dramatic matches. Iconic figures have all graced this figure, with 4 examples being:

Paolo Maldini;

Javier Zanetti;

Marco van Basten;

and Ronaldo.

Both clubs have enjoyed periods of domestic and European success, with AC Milan boasting 7 UEFA Champions League titles and Inter claiming 3.

The Derby is more than just a football match. Instead, it's a clash of identity, pride, and history. It reflects Milan's social evolution, with class distinctions from the past gradually giving way to pure sporting passion. Yet, the intensity remains, as both sets of fans vie for bragging rights in the city.

