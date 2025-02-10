Fascinating story behind Uhuru's Sh700M mansion that belonged to Aga Khan

Nestled along Dennis Pritt Road in Nairobi, former President Uhuru Kenyatta's Sh700 million private home is more than just a residence; it's a historical landmark with a captivating story of ownership and legacy.

Originally known as Caledonian House, the property's history dates back to the colonial era.

Over time, the house was transformed from a bungalow to the modern mansion that stands today. The home underwent a significant upgrade, including bulletproof windows, posh bedrooms, a kitchenette, a swimming pool, an office suite, and a rooftop helipad.

Before becoming a Kenyatta family asset, the house belonged to the Highness The Aga Khan IV, also known as the late Prince Karim , and his father before him.

The Aga Khan’s Childhood Home in Nairobi

The house, holds a unique place in history as the childhood home of Prince Karim Aga Khan and his brother, Prince Amyn.

The house served as their residence during World War II, offering them safety and stability in uncertain times.

The outbreak of World War II forced significant relocations for the family of Prince Karim Aga Khan.

His mother, Princess Joan, initially took him and his brother to Cairo after leaving France.

However, the fall of France and the shifting political landscape in the Middle East made their stay there precarious.

Seeking a safer haven, the Aga Khan recommended East Africa over England, where mass evacuations were underway.

Thus, the two young princes were sent to Nairobi, where they were placed in Caledonia House.

Despite its lack of grandeur, this semi-detached house on Caledonian Road became their home. Princess Joan, after ensuring their settlement, returned to Cairo to rejoin their father, Prince Aly Khan.

Life at Caledonia House

Though the house itself was unremarkable, it was surrounded by a lush environment that made it a perfect playground for the young princes.

The property featured a jungle-like garden filled with parakeets and budgerigars, a tennis court, and vast lawns.

These outdoor spaces allowed the boys to grow up in a natural and lively environment, which shaped their early years.

Just a week before Kenya's independence in 1963 the Aga Khan family gifted the home to Jomo Kenyatta, Uhuru's father, as an independence gift.

According to the late veteran politician Martin Shikuku, this gift also included a Sh1 million donation.

Modernisation and Security Enhancements

Upon ascending to the presidency in 2013, Uhuru Kenyatta undertook significant renovations to modernise the residence , which included demolishing the old bungalow to construct a state-of-the-art mansion.

This new structure was equipped with advanced security features, such as bulletproof windows and a helipad, reflecting the needs of a contemporary head of state.

Following his retirement in September 2022, the mansion transitioned from a private residence to the headquarters of the Uhuru Kenyatta Institute .

This institute aims to foster research and education on governance and leadership in Africa.

The decision to repurpose the home underscores Kenyatta's commitment to contributing to Kenya's development even after his presidency.

The establishment of the institute at this historically rich location symbolises a continuation of the Kenyatta legacy—promoting education and leadership while honoring the significant past associated with the site.