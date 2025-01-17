Over 10,000 benefit from free medical camp in Webuye West constituency

The Joseph Waswa Foundation recently hosted a month-long medical camp in Webuye West, Bungoma County, providing free healthcare services to over 10,000 residents.

This initiative addressed the region's rising medical needs, especially among women and the elderly, while also integrating a campaign to register locals under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The camp served as a dual-purpose platform, offering critical medical care and promoting health awareness and civic education to increase SHA enrollment.

“Women and the elderly are largely affected by various ailments. They are also the majority who have not enrolled in SHA. This exercise aimed to help them with a process,” he said.

Philanthropist Joseph Waswa spearheaded the effort, emphasizing the camp's role in reducing dependency on medical fundraisers and creating long-term solutions through health program participation.

Women and the elderly, often underserved in healthcare access and SHA registration, were a primary focus of this initiative.