How Kindiki has navigated power & politics to become the deputy Ruto wanted

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki rose to become President William Ruto’s deputy after a dramatic impeachment that saw Rigathi Gachagua kicked out last year.

This big leap came with more responsibilities, an elevated profile and a boss who was eager to have the support that he never had from the previous holder of the office.

Gachagua’s impeachment also saw him trail his guns at Kindiki and Ruto with his criticism flowing in thick and fast as he alleged betrayal and laid claim to Mount Kenya kingpinship

While his critics, including his predecessor have labelled him a "Mr Yes Sir" who is not only eager to please his boss but also lacks the backbone to challenge decisions, Kindiki has excelled in the eyes of his boss and lived up to expectations.

Stepping into the role at a time when Ruto had remained a lone voice in the presidency following his fallout with Gachagua, Kindiki had his job well-cut out.

The same reflected in President Ruto's speech during Kindiki's swearing in at KICC.

File image of President William Ruto flanked by Rigathi Gachagua and Kithure Kindiki

I need your intellect to help me and to help members of our cabinet to profile the things we are doing, to speak to the things that we are doing, I have almost become a lonely voice in the executive, especially in the presidency, speaking about our projects, speaking about our programs, elaborating on what we are doing.

You are eloquent, my brother. You are intelligent, my brother, I am confident that you will do that, which I have missed for the last two years,”

Ruto's praises

President Ruto has been full of praises for Kindiki, an indication that he is doing a good job in supporting the head of state and succeeding where Gachagua failed according to the president.

On May 26 for instance, Ruto hailed his deputy as a calm, composed and supportive leader who understands government policy .

Professor knows that he is not for the Meru people alone, he is for every Kenyan. I’m very proud to have a deputy who understands government and what we are doing in infrastructure, education and agriculture and is supportive to the ministers and myself to make sure Kenya is going forward.

Loyalty, service and politics

Over the last one year, Kindiki’s loyalty to his boss and government policy has been unquestionable.

He has on numerous occasions unleashed his claws to defend government position and slam critics.

Case in point is the rival united opposition outfit that he has taken head-on for thriving in falsehoods and divisive politics with no tangible agenda for the country.

He has also thrown his weight behind the government’s empowerment initiatives that have attracted criticism from the opposition.

Kindiki has been traversing the country armed with millions from his pocket with more from his boss to drive what Ruto’s allies maintain are genuine empowerment initiatives.

Political evolution & learning from Ruto

His style of politics has also evolved to mirror that of his boss, with the DP embracing several strategies that Ruto used in his rise.

From dalliance with the church to hefty donations and hosting delegations at his Karen home, the DP has been reading from Ruto’s book of politics.

The soft-spoken DP has revealed a side that was hitherto unknown, embracing abrasive politics in which he digs in at government critics, slams opponents and fiercely defends the government.

He also mixes development tours with politics while drumming support for Ruto’s second term in office but is often quick to remind opponents not to engage in early campaigns.

President William Ruto and DP Kithure Kindiki on November 1, 2024 when the latter was sworn in to serve as Kenya's Deputy President