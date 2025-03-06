Rachel Chebukati may be known as the daughter of the late Wafula Chebukati, but she is much more than just her father’s child.

A distinguished legal professional and a leader in sports administration, Rachel has carved out her own identity, building a career marked by hard work, resilience, and excellence.

As she paid tribute to her father during his memorial service at CITAM Karen, Nairobi, on March 5, her words painted a picture of a woman deeply influenced by a man who defied odds, and embraced lifelong learning.

It was clear that the same traits that defined Wafula Chebukati—determination, confidence, and perseverance—are woven into Rachel’s own story.

Rachel Chebukati's legal career

Just like her father, Rachel is a seasoned legal professional currently serving as a Senior State Counsel at the Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Justice.

She has held this position since July 2021, following her promotion from State Counsel.

Before joining government service, Rachel made a name for herself in the private sector, working at top law firms like Sherman Nyongesa & Mutubia Advocates and Bowmans, where she specialised in dispute resolution.

Her transition to public service in June 2020 signalled her dedication to serving the country, a value she likely inherited from her father.

Her academic credentials are equally impressive. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from the University of Nairobi and a Degree in International Relations from the United States International University (USIU), both of which she completed in 2014.

Keen on expanding her expertise, she pursued a Master’s Degree in Oil and Gas Law and Policy at the University of Dundee, Scotland, graduating in 2018.

Passion for golf and leadership

Beyond her legal career, Rachel is actively involved in sports administration, particularly golf. She served as the Honorary Secretary on the Board of Trustees at the Junior Golf Foundation Kenya and held a voluntary role as the Honorary Secretary of the Ladies Golf Section at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Her love for golf is deeply personal, a passion she inherited from her father, who mentored her in the sport from a young age.

She recalls their time on the golf course as some of her fondest childhood memories, moments that strengthened their bond and instilled in her the value of discipline and strategic thinking—both in sport and in life.

The influence of her father

While Rachel has built a career on her own merit, her father’s influence is undeniable. During his memorial service, she spoke about the powerful life lessons he taught her—standing firm in the face of challenges, always striving for excellence, and never being afraid to walk alone in truth.

The number of scares that we had for dad in terms of death scares wer so many. Sometimes I dremt of this mment standing infrotn of people at his funaral, on a daily basis. It started in 2017 after the elections and 2022, during his sickness.

She also highlighted his relentless pursuit of knowledge. Even in his final months, Wafula Chebukati remained eager to learn, read, and challenge himself intellectually.

Her father’s resilience was particularly evident when he was diagnosed with a terminal illness. Given just three to four months to live, he defied expectations and fought on for over 20 months.

Rachel recounted how, despite undergoing brain surgery, he insisted on attending international conferences, including one in Portugal.

My dad wanted us to procede with our lives, he was given a few wmnths to live. But I recall him saying this sickness is not going to put me down, I am going to fight it. And he did for a while. He opened a home gym, he ate healthy, taking his medicine in time but it reoccurred in November 2023.



And by then he had planned conferences he wanted to go. So we decided to accompany him for each of the conferences. And the first one he did after brain surgery was Portugal. After his presentation I saw him very tired and that's when I realised the chemo was taking a toil on him. But apart form that he pushed himself so much. He was given 3-4 months but he pushed for over 20 months.

Personal regret

Amidst the celebration of her father’s life, Rachel shared a deeply personal regret. She revealed that neither she nor her brothers were able to give their father the joy of meeting his grandchildren before he passed away.

But apart from that, no one could tell he was sick... And the positivity, his drive and confidence is what pushes me as well to continue pushing myself and live the expectations that I have set for myself. As much as he was sick I did not occur to me that this day would come because of his confidence... My dad was the best father anybody could ever ask for. It's sad losing him at 63.



Of course you want him to be there for you and your future, to see your grand children. That's one thing I guess me and my brothers were not able to give him before he passed on. But for sure my future children, nieces and nephews will for sure know him, his legacy.

Carrying forward a legacy

Though Wafula Chebukati is gone, the values he instilled in his daughter live on. Rachel is paving her own way.