Uhuru's passionately challenges Ngina Kibathi & Gen Z movement

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has encouraged Kenyan youth, including one of his relatives, Ngina Kibathi, to fight for their rights and the good of the country.

Kenyatta spoke on Friday during the burial of his cousin, Kibathi Muigai, and said that young people should be fearless in their pursuit of a better country.

“The problem is that these days people seem to have been intimidated. Even you Ngina, come back home, you the Gen Z are the future,” he implored.

The former president said that Kenyan youth, whom he referred to as Gen Z, should not be afraid of being detained by the government, adding that fighting for what they believe in is a worthy cause.

“Fight for your rights, don’t allow your hard-earned money to be taken away. Don’t allow it. Everything is worth fighting for. If you don’t fight for it, you should not complain when it is taken away,” Uhuru continued.

“Be fearless people, even Kibathi was detained and released and life continued. Don’t be afraid. It is our time (older generation) to rest and you continue the fight. You are the people with the energy to take on these people but we are behind you,” the former president added.

Ngina Kibathi seeks to return to Kenya with her father’s legacy

While eulogising her father, Ngina Kibathi celebrated him as a consummate human rights defender, a trait which led to his detention in Nyayo House by the late President Daniel Moi for fighting for the rights of miners.

The late Kibathi was also against recent regulations introduced in the mining industry in 2024, which he claimed were oppressive.

In his last days, Kibathi had taken an interest in the current state of the nation, where Kenya’s youthful population have been criticising the current regime of President William Ruto.

She recalled that he was curious to know what was going on on social media, which has been one of the avenues used to rally Kenyans to fight for their rights.

“He asked me about the youth on X (formerly Twitter) and was proud of their courage. My baba himself was abducted and detained in the Nyayo torture house chambers,” she said.

“We spoke hopefully about a better, brighter Kenya. A country governed by a government that is not at odds with its people,” she continued.

In their last conversation, Ngina told her father that she was ready to return to Kenya after spending years in Canada.

“I told him that I had been gone for far too long. January 2nd was our last call. It lasted a little over an hour and baba and I always end our calls with good night, God bless, I love you. So baba, good night, God bless, I love you, thank you,” she concluded her eulogy.