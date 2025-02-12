Why you will never forget your first time

There’s just something about first times, you know, those moments that stay etched in your heart like a favourite song on repeat.

Your first love, your first epic adventure, or that nerve-wracking moment when you shared something deeply personal. You don’t forget these moments because they change you.

That’s exactly how it felt when Pulse partnered with Girl Effect for the first time. It was the beginning of something real, meaningful, and unforgettable.

You see, Girl Effect knows what young men and women are going through. They understand the messy, beautiful chaos of adolescence: The kind where you're figuring out your feelings, your body, and your place in the world.

And when Pulse and Girl Effect teamed up, we realised we could help make those confusing moments a little less scary.

Finding a rhythm together

Like any great relationship, it started with getting to know each other. Girl Effect’s mission is to empower young people by giving them the tools and safe spaces they need to navigate life.

At Pulse, we are leading the charge in engaging this same audience through content that celebrates youth culture. It just made sense to team up.

The Wazzii chatbot

Imagine having a friend who never judges you, doesn’t roll their eyes, and just gets you. That’s Wazzii, a chatbot created for young people, by young people.

Pulse catapulted Girl Effect in spreading the word, and the goal was about creating a vibe where young people felt safe, seen, and heard.

Together, we’ve crafted engaging content, from thought-provoking social media posts to VoxPop videos that sparked conversations.

Girl Effect trusted us to understand the tone and pulse of young people, and we trusted them to bring their experience and vision for impact to the table.

And it worked. Not just because of the numbers - a reach of 1.29 million, 3.1 million impressions, and 365,988 engagements were pretty amazing - but because it felt right.

Our audiences weren’t just scrolling past. They stopped, watched, listened and engaged.

Then came ‘Tuki?’ by Tukisonga

In December 2024, Girl Effect introduced ‘Tuki?’ by Tukisonga, their first-ever TV show focused on themes that truly matter to young people: relationships, consent, friendships, and finances. As before, Pulse was a natural fit.

We played our part in amplifying the show’s launch, using our platforms to extend its reach and spark meaningful conversations.

But it didn’t stop with just the show. Girl Effect launched a podcast that brings fresh perspectives to each episode.

Hosts and guests dissect character dynamics and explore real-life lessons tied to the series, educating listeners while keeping it relatable.

Being part of ‘Tuki?’ and watching it grow from launch to a full-blown conversation starter is a rewarding partnership milestone, we’re proud.

Why you’ll never forget your first time

Firsts stick with you, and this partnership is no exception. Here’s why it’ll always be unforgettable:-

Shared purpose: We prioritise empowering young people to make informed choices.

Power of trust: Like any good relationship, our partnership with Girl Effect is built on trust. And that’s something you never take for granted.

Creating unforgettable moments: From amplifying Wazzii to celebrating the launch of ‘Tuki?’, we celebrated wins that mattered and left an impact on the audience we both care about.

Learning and growing: Just like any great first-time experience, we learned a lot from each other. Each project sharpened our approach, made us braver, and brought new ideas to life.