U.S Department of War prepares for action in Nigeria after Trump’s order

02 November 2025 at 07:04
If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet - U.S. President Donald Trump
U.S. soldiers interacting with President Donald Trump as he arrived to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington at the U.S. Navy’s Yokosuka base, in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 [AP]
United States President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. Department of War to “prepare for possible action” in Nigeria, hinting at a possible military intervention in the West African nation.

In an update shared on Saturday, Trump cited the alleged killing of Christians by armed Islamist extremists as a cause for concern necessitating the orders, adding that the U.S. “may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing’."

He also noted that the U.S will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria if President Bola Tinubu’s administration fails to stop the alleged massacre.

If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.

File image of US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the UN General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 23, 2025

He exuded confidence of swift victory, urging the Nigerian government to act with speed.

“If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!” Trump added.

Pete Hegseth confirms Department of War's preparations

In response to Trump’s statement, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth confirmed that Department of War has commenced preparations for action and the U.S. will intervene to wipe out the Islamic Terrorists should the Nigerian government fail to protect Christians.

The killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria — and anywhere — must end immediately. The Department of War is preparing for action. Either the Nigerian Government protects Christians, or we will kill the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.

Nigeria has been on the radar of Trump’s administration for a while with U.S. authorities monitoring the unfolding security situation and the reports of gross violation of religious freedom.

Designation of Nigeria as country of particular concern: What this means

A day before announcing that he has instructed the Department of War to prepare for possible action in Nigeria, Trump declared the African nation as a “country of particular concern”.

The designation is reserved by the U.S. for countries deemed by the U.S government as engaging in “particularly severe violations of religious freedoms”.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

The violations include torture, inhuman/degrading treatment or punishment, prolonged detention without charges, abduction or detention, or flagrant denials of the right to life, liberty, or the security of persons.

Countries on the list include North Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Pakistan and China.

