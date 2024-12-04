Edwin Sifuna takes Joho to task over over ‘threats’ to Kenyans on social media

ODM Secretary-General and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has called for the immediate summoning of Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Hassan Joho, to Parliament over remarks perceived as threats to Kenyans expressing themselves online.

Speaking on December 4, 2024, Sifuna criticised Joho for warning social media users against criticizing the government, describing his statements as unbecoming of a Cabinet Secretary.

“We, as Members of Parliament, will summon Joho to explain why he is threatening Kenyans, saying he will come for them. Who is he coming for, and in what way?” Sifuna asked.

The senator emphasized that Joho must understand his role as a government official, stating, “He should remember that he is not a politician, he’s not a governor, but a CS. We will summon him and ask him what he means when he says he will come for people online.”

Joho Under Fire for Controversial Remarks

Joho, a former Mombasa Governor, recently sparked uproar after labelling Kenyans critical of the government on social media as “unpatriotic” and warning them of potential repercussions.

Although he stopped short of detailing these consequences, his remarks have drawn widespread criticism, with many questioning his stance on freedom of expression.

The controversy stems from Joho’s comment during a public address in Taita Taveta County, where he suggested that social media criticism was undermining the country’s progress and called for greater patriotism.

Parliamentary Accountability

By summoning Joho to Parliament, Sifuna aims to hold him accountable for his statements, which some see as an attempt to stifle dissent.

“Public servants must exercise restraint in their language and respect Kenyans’ constitutional rights to express themselves freely,” Sifuna added.

The senator’s remarks come at a time when the government is under scrutiny for alleged efforts to monitor and suppress dissent on digital platforms.

Joho, who transitioned from a vocal opposition figure to a key ally of President William Ruto , has faced criticism for what some perceive as his shift in stance on key governance issues.