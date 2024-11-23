#JusticeForShiku: Jeremiah Kioni breaks down cost of GBV, makes 1 pledge after Pastor attacked his wife

Pressure has mounted on authorities to arrest Pastor Njeru Mutugi also known as Elias Njau who is accused of attacking his wife with a machete, leaving her with severe injuries to her hands and fingers with politicians demanding #JusticeForShiku.

Elias Njeru had a relationship with Florence Wanjiku (Shiku) that culminated in the duo being blessed with two children and opening a business together before things fell apart.

According to witnesses, the pastor turned violent after Shiku confronted him over allegations of infidelity involving a female member of his congregation.

In the wake of the attack, Kenyans have taken the protest online, calling for the arrest of Njeru and demanding #JusticeForShiku.

Kioni breaks down the cost of GBV

Azimio la Umoja Principal Jeremiah Kioni are among politicians who have condemned the attack, breaking down the cost of Gender-Based Violence and calling for decisive action.

“I am deeply disturbed by the attack on Shiku and join fellow Kenyans in demanding#JusticeForShiku. The immediate arrest of the suspect, Elias Njeru is imperative. Sadly, Shiku is not alone. Many women and girls in Kenya suffer from the pervasive issue of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).



“This scourge costs our nation a staggering 46billion shillings annually, underscoring the urgent need for investment in GBV prevention. There is absolutely #NoExcuse for violence against women and girls.” Kioni noted.

Jeremiah Kioni’s pledge

He added that he will commemorate 16Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence by standing in solidarity with women and girls.

“To commemorate the upcoming#16Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, I will participate in both online and in person activities to stand in solidarity with the 50% of Kenya’s population who are among women and girls.” Kioni stated.

Rongai Police Commander Cecilia Kemboi confirmed the incident, stating that investigations are underway to locate and apprehend Njau.

Ruto’s commitment to curbing femicide and GBV

The pastor is reported to have gone into hiding with Kenyans joining the victim’s family in calling for his arrest and prosecution.

Kenya has recorded a worrying rise in gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide cases with President William Ruto emphasising his government’s commitment to curbing the trend in his State of the Nation address on Thursday, November 21, 2024.