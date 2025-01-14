Matiangi’s Kiambu speech sets stage for 2027 presidential bid

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has been making calculated public appearances, sparking speculation that he may be eyeing a presidential run in 2027.
Matiang’i, known for his tenure in public service, has maintained a low profile since leaving office in 2022 but appears to be gradually stepping back into the public arena.
Matiangi’s calls for unity during funeral service
Speaking during the funeral service of Joyce Gathoni, sister to David Gacheru, the former Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Kenya in Washington DC, Matiang’i emphasised the importance of unity in addressing the country's challenges.
I am sure you discover that we are all one people, and the challenges we face and whatever happens to us, happens to all of us as one people.
Our challenges do not distinguish between which part of the country you come from, which tribe you belong to, where do you go to church, and so on and so forth.
Also in attendance was former Thika Town MP Patrick Wainaina, who publicly rallied Matiang’i to contest for the presidency, praising his track record.
This is our country. We have decided, we have agreed that this country is going to be one, and we are going to claim it from those people who put the lies.
We just need one presidential candidate for this country. And already we have the president here.
Public engagements in Kitui County
In December 2024, Matiang’i created a stir with his first public appearance in Kitui County after a two-year hiatus.
He had visited Katulani village to condole with the family of his long-time bodyguard Christopher Wambua, who passed away in September.
During the visit, Matiang’i made stopovers along the Kitui-Machakos road, where he interacted warmly with locals and hawkers, marking a rare public engagement.
The recent appearances of the former Cabinet Secretary have fuelled discussions about his potential political ambitions, particularly for the 2027 presidency.