Arrow Bwoy, Nadia undertake crucial step towards dream wedding [Photos]

After nearly three years of engagement, celebrated Kenyan musicians Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami are finally making strides towards their much-anticipated wedding.

The couple, who have been open about their love journey, recently shared an exciting update with their fans regarding their big day.

Taking to Instagram, Arrow Bwoy, whose real name is Ali Yusuf, expressed his joy as he revealed that their families had met and set a wedding date. In his heartfelt post, he wrote:

The other day my family and Nadia’s linked up, and I am super excited because we have a date for our big day ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥 Nadia Mukami, the love of my life, my woman, my Queen, my best friend… From the first day I said I love you and promised you that it is gonna be forever, I meant it 💯.

Accompanying the post were photos of both their families, further confirming that discussions had taken place and that the wedding was officially in the pipeline.

Balancing love and faith

One of the unique aspects of Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami’s relationship is their different religious backgrounds.



Arrow Bwoy is a Muslim, while Nadia Mukami is a Christian. However, this difference has never been a stumbling block in their relationship.

In a past interview, Nadia opened up about their interfaith relationship, stating that Arrow Bwoy has never pressured her to convert to Islam.

Love is the religion right now, and we are praying for each other. We are happy and we are getting along like just any other couple.

She also acknowledged that while she would love for her fiancé to convert to Christianity, she respects their mutual decision to prioritise love above religious differences.

As he said, love will be our religion for now. I have never pressured him. Maybe I would also want him to be a Christian, but because of the African setup, it is always the woman who is expected to change her religion to join her man.

Respecting religious boundaries

Nadia Mukami has always been careful about discussing religion, noting that it is a highly sensitive topic. She prefers to steer clear of religious debates to avoid offending anyone.

I think religion is a very sensitive topic for me. There are things I don't like going into detail about, such as religion and minority groups. You might say something and hurt someone else, that is why I prefer not to go into details about them.

This approach has helped the couple navigate their relationship without unnecessary conflict, allowing them to focus on building a strong bond and planning their future together.

A growing family

Beyond their upcoming wedding, Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami are also proud parents to their son, Kai. The couple has been raising their child together while balancing their thriving music careers.