Terence Creative: My girlfriend 'kept' me for 4 years, it's not a bad thing

Kenyan comedian and content creator Terence Creative has sparked conversation after sharing his thoughts on Alma Mutheu's recent frustrations about footing all the bills for her boyfriend, Gift.

Terence opened up about his own experience, revealing that his wife, Milly Chebby, supported him financially for over four years when he was still struggling to find his footing.

The comedian, well-loved for his relatable humour and candidness, encouraged women to support their men during tough times instead of embarrassing them publicly.

Being kept by a woman is not a bad thing - Terence

Speaking in response to Alma Mutheu's viral revelation, Terence noted that there is nothing wrong with a woman supporting her man if he is not yet financially stable.

He shared how Milly Chebby, then his girlfriend, stepped up and covered almost all their bills during the early years of their relationship.

According to Terence, men go through different seasons in life, and financial challenges are not permanent. He urged women to remain supportive and respectful of their partners during these tough phases.

There’s no problem with a boyfriend being kept by his girlfriend. Ladies, if your man is not financially stable and you are, support him and respect him until he gets on his feet. Give him your money to manage as the head of the house. Don’t embarrass him in public.

Milly Chebby paid 98.9% of the bills

Terence revealed that when he and Milly were dating, she shouldered almost 100 percent of their financial responsibilities. He was not embarrassed to admit this, crediting Milly's support for his current success.

The comedian reflected on how Milly believed in him, even when others might have doubted his potential.

For over four years, my then-girlfriend, now wife of 11 years, Milly Chebby, used to pay 98.9% of all our bills.

He went on to advise women not to air their grievances about their partners online, saying such public confrontations could humiliate the men and strain the relationship. Instead, he encouraged women to remain patient and allow their men time to grow and achieve financial stability.

In his message, Terence urged women to look at the bigger picture. He explained that the sacrifices made early in a relationship can bear fruit once a man becomes stable and able to provide for the family.

He emphasised that financial struggles are temporary and that men, given enough time and support, will eventually rise to the occasion.

Wacheni kuanika waume zenu ipo siku watakuwa stable na watawaweka. Kwa sasa mvumilie na yeye ajitume.

Milly & Terence's relationship

Milly and Terence’s relationship spans over a decade. The couple, who met during their time working on the popular Churchill Show, have come a long way since their early days in the entertainment industry. Their love story has been a journey of growth, both professionally and personally.

In 2017, Terence and Milly celebrated a significant milestone in their relationship with a traditional Chaik ceremony, where they publicly declared their intentions to marry. This was followed by dowry negotiations, marking another important step in their cultural and personal commitment to each other.