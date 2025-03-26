The nose knows! Mary Kilobi’s glow & the many changes pregnancy brings

Pregnancy is one of life’s greatest miracles, but let’s be honest—it also comes with some unexpected surprises.

As soon as Gospel singer Annastacia Mukabwa shared never-seen-before photos of Kilobi during pregnancy, one thing stood out: her nose. Yes, pregnancy did its thing, and as many mums will tell you, when the belly starts growing, so does the nose!

Kilobi, who recently welcomed her bundle of joy Samuel, may have been glowing, but her pregnancy journey also reflected the classic transformations that many women experience.

From facial changes to surprise cravings, pregnancy has a way of making its presence known—loudly! So, let’s talk about those changes that announce themselves before you even need to say, 'By the way, I’m expecting'.

1. The nose knows

If you’ve been anywhere near Kenyan social media, you’ve probably seen the jokes about how pregnancy has a special way of 'introducing' itself through the nose.

Many women just like Kilobi, notice their noses expanding as pregnancy progresses. This is due to increased blood flow and hormonal changes that cause swelling.

While it might shock some at first (especially when old photos start looking very different), it’s completely normal.

The nose usually goes back to its regular size after childbirth—so no need to start measuring it for a new passport photo just yet!

2. Uncontrollable cravings & strange food combos

One minute, you’re obsessed with ice cream. The next, you need chapo na maembe (chapati with mango). And don’t even get started on the midnight cravings for things you’ve never even liked before!

Pregnancy cravings are as unpredictable as Nairobi weather. For some women, it’s an intense need for sweet things, while others suddenly find themselves craving sour or spicy foods.

It’s all thanks to hormonal changes that heighten taste and smell, sometimes making the simplest foods unbearable while turning weird combinations into five-star meals.

3. Glorious (or mysterious) pregnancy glow

Mary Kilobi looked stunning in her pregnancy photos, and many would agree that she was glowing. But here’s the thing about the pregnancy glow—it can either make you look like you’ve just stepped out of a luxury spa, or it can surprise you with unexpected breakouts and oily skin.

This glow is caused by increased blood circulation and higher hormone levels, which can make the skin appear radiant.

However, for some, it also leads to acne, hyperpigmentation, or an unpredictable skin texture. It’s basically a lucky dip—some get the dewy glow, while others get a free ticket back to teenage skin struggles!

4. Unexpected mood swings

One moment, you’re laughing uncontrollably at a TikTok video. The next, you’re crying because your favourite snack is out of stock at the supermarket.

Pregnancy hormones have a way of playing with emotions like a DJ switching between songs.

Mood swings can be overwhelming, and sometimes even surprising to the person experiencing them. It’s not unusual for a pregnant woman to go from being the life of the party to needing complete silence in a matter of minutes.

It’s all part of the process, and thankfully, it usually stabilises after birth (unless sleep deprivation decides to take over!).

5. The swelling feet

If you thought only the belly and nose were growing, think again. Pregnancy can cause feet to swell, making even the most comfortable shoes feel like a bad idea.

This happens because the body retains more fluid and blood volume increases, leading to temporary puffiness.

6. Sleep struggles no one warns you about

You’d think pregnancy would be a time of peaceful, restful sleep, but nope! Between struggling to find a comfortable sleeping position, midnight bathroom trips, and vivid dreams, pregnancy sleep can be anything but restful.

By the third trimester, pillows become best friends, and naps in random places (like the couch or even in the car) suddenly make sense.

7. The subtle weight gain

Pregnancy weight gain doesn’t always happen overnight, but the body starts shifting in ways that make people suspect things.

Clothes fit differently, the cheeks get rounder, and before you know it, people are offering unsolicited congratulations.

Pregnancy changes: A badge of honour

While pregnancy can transform a woman’s body in unexpected ways, every change is part of the incredible journey to bringing new life into the world.

Mary Kilobi’s pregnancy photos are a reminder that the journey comes with surprises, but each one tells a story of resilience, beauty, and strength.