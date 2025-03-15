U.S President Donald Trump is considering sweeping reforms with 41 countries being considered for travel restrictions as part of a new travel ban that the Trump administration is considering.

An internal memo on the looming ban corroborated by well-placed sources familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters stated that the list which has 41 countries could change as it is yet to be approved by the Trump Administration.

The list that will have to go through various hands, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has the 41 countries divided into three categories.

Depending on the category, citizens from these countries may not be allowed to travel to the U.S in total, or the issuance of some visas may be restricted to them.

Total visa ban

Citizens from ten countries could be locked out of travelling to the U.S.A should the travel ban come into effect with the list as it is.

The list has countries from Asia, America and Africa, including Somalia, Sudan and Libya.

Others in the list are Afghanistan, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

Partial visa suspension

Five countries are staring at possible partial visa suspension, with their fate in the hands of the Secretary of State and the President.

The suspension which has Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar and South Sudan listed will impact tourist and student visas as well as other immigrant visas, with some exceptions.

The third category has 26 countries whose governments need to address significant deficiencies pointed out by the U.S. government within 60 days.

These countries would be considered for a partial suspension of U.S. visa issuance if the respective governments "do not make efforts to address deficiencies within 60 days".

Below is the list.

Angola Antigua and Barbuda Belarus Benin Bhutan Burkina Faso Cabo Verde Cambodia Cameroon Chad Democratic Republic of the Congo Dominica Equatorial Guinea Gambia Liberia Malawi Mauritania Pakistan Republic of the Congo Saint Kits and Nevis Saint Lucia Sao Tome and Principe Sierra Leone East Timor Turkmenistan Vanuatu

Trump’s second term in office has been characterised by sweeping immigration reforms and crackdown on immigrants.

His administration continues to face legal challenges with mounting opposition especially after it emerged that individuals, including minors with legal status to live in the U.S have also been impacted by the crackdown.

A flurry of Executive Orders marked his first day in office on January 20 2025, with more than 100 churned out.