January 20 marked the return of Donald Trump at the helm of U.S. leadership with a flurry of activities whose impacts continue to be felt across the globe.

For Trump and his supporters, it was a dream come true as he wasted no time in making his return felt but for millions, it was an unfolding nightmare that left them with shattered dreams and tears.

The return of President Donald Trump to White House earlier this week was as dramatic as his exit four years ago and his first entry in 2017.

As the impacts of his first week continue top be felt across the U.S. and the globe with 100 Executive Orders signed on the first day alone in the presence of thousands of enthusiastic supporters cheering on, one thing is clear: It is not business as usual.

Thrill of returning to The White House & The Oval Office

Basking in the glory of his victory, Trump enjoyed his return to The White House as he stepped into the familiar Oval Office.

“Oh, what a great feeling,” Trump remarked admitting that it is “one of the better feelings he has ever had.”

It is from here that decisions that will impact the world significantly have been made in the past and will continue to be made.

Familiarity with government operations made thing easier in his first week in office, having been the President until four years ago when he grudgingly handed over power to Joe Bidden.

Political retribution

Big and small, political retribution was also on the table in his first week at The White House.

Keeping true to his pledge of unleashing political retribution President Donald Trump’s terminated Dr. Anthony Fauci’s security detail.

“I went through four years of hell by this scum that we had to deal with,” Trump admitted adding that “It’s really hard to say that they shouldn’t have to go through it also. It is very hard to say that.”

Moving away from chaos

While his team is understood to be keen on moving away from the chaos that marked his previous term, it is too early to tell for a President who has in the past proved to be unpredictable at best, and controversial at worst.

He did not shrug off the campaign rhetoric that characterised his return to the Presidency as this came apparent in the subsequent actions which saw a number of those implicated in the January 6 Capitol Hill riots walk to freedom.

Executive orders and campaign promises

In fulfillment of a promise made on the campaign trail, Trump wasted no time in commuting the sentences of fourteen people, including high profile leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers who were sentenced after being found guilty of the Capitol Hill attack.

He rescinded at least 78 Biden-era Executive orders and signed new ones of his own, totaling 100.

These touched on different areas, from immigration to climate change, gender identity, citizenship among others.

And across the globe, world leaders watched with keen attention plotting how to collaborate with the new leadership that had altered operations significantly.