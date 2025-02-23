The Vatican has issued an update on Pope Francis health as the 88-year-old pontiff continues to battle health challenges in hospital.

The Pope’s condition continues to be critical with the update indicating that he is not out of danger yet.

The statement released on Saturday explained that he suffered a "prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis" earlier in the day, adding that "the Pope is not out of danger."

The Holy Father's condition remains critical…The Pope is not out of danger.

The statement added that the pope had received blood transfusion due to low platelet count associated with anaemia and was "more unwell than yesterday".

Admission to hospital and health challenges

The 88-year-old is still admitted at Gemelli Hospital in Rome and was alert in his armchair but required a "high flow" of oxygen and his prognosis "remains guarded".

The Holy Father continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair even if he was suffering more than yesterday

He was taken to hospital on February 14 after experiencing breathing difficulties with doctors treating him for pneumonia in both lungs.

He will miss the Sunday mass for the second week in a row, with Doctors confirming that although there is no imminent risk to his life, he was "not out of danger".

12 years at the helm of the Catholic church

Pope Francis who hails from Argentina has been at the helm of the Catholic Church for twelve years.

He ascended to the helm of the Catholic Church after being elected by the conclave on 12 March 2013, succeeding Pope Benedict XVI who resigned on earlier on February 28.

Initially Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, SJ, Archbishop of Buenos Aires, he took the pontifical name Francis.

Health challenges that Pope Francis ha battled

He has been prone to lung infections that have seen him in and out of hospital with his condition previously described as complex.

In 2023, the Pope was diagnosed with bronchitis and spent three nights in hospital.

The frequent lung infections have been attributed to pleurisy - an inflammation around the lungs.