Vatican elects new Pope as white smoke appears

White smoke billowed from the chimney atop the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican on Thursday, May 8, 2025, signalling that the 133 cardinal electors had successfully chosen a new pope on the second day of their conclave.

The appearance of the white smoke was accompanied by the ringing of the bells of St. Peter’s Basilica.

The conclave, which commenced on May 7 following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, required a two-thirds majority, at least 89 votes, among the 133 participating cardinals to elect a new pontiff.

The election took place on the fourth ballot of the conclave, a relatively swift process by recent standards.

The identity of the new pope has not yet been publicly disclosed.

According to tradition, Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, the protodeacon of the College of Cardinals, is expected to appear on the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica shortly to announce the new pontiff and his chosen papal name with the proclamation, “Habemus Papam!”

The new pope will then deliver his first apostolic blessing, the Urbi et Orbi, to the assembled faithful.

The election follows the recent death of Pope Francis, who had appointed 108 of the participating cardinals, often favouring candidates from diverse, underrepresented regions.

The conclave, marked by anticipation and global attention, saw a vibrant crowd in St. Peter’s Square erupt in joyous celebration as the white smoke appeared at 6:07 p.m.

Among the potential frontrunners was Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State.

The conclave was conducted with heightened security and secrecy, with digital communications restricted and the use of signal jammers to prevent leaks.