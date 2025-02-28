Zelensky’s actions that left Trump feeling disrespected at heated Whitehouse meeting

US President Donald Trump met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenski in a heated meeting at the White House on Friday, with the meeting ending unceremoniously.

A number of actions and body language and reactions by the Ukrainian President did not impress his hosts during the heated meeting that unfolded in the full glare of cameras at the Oval Office in the Whitehouse.

The US leadership alleged lack of appreciation b y the Ukrainian President for the immense support, including billions of dollars received from the US did not impress his hosts, with Vice President J.D Vance pointing this out.

How he handled the meeting was also another thing that did not impress his hosts who felt disrespected in the Oval Office, in the full glare of the media.

At some point, Zelensky confronted Trump, with the two presidents speaking at the same time which was not expected.

With his arms folded across his chest, Zelensky confronted President Trump and Vice President J.D Vance.

Media reports also cited claims of shrugging and eye-rolling during the meeting were also singled out beyond the language barrier were also deemed disrespectful and ungrateful.

After a tense meeting, Trump concluded that Zelensky was not ready for peace, with the Ukrainian President and his entourage leaving the White House unceremoniously.

Trump took to social media to give his raw take, appreciating the much leant through emotion and claiming that his Ukrainian counterpart was not ready for peace if America is involved.

We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure.

It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelensky is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.

Nonetheless, Zelensky expressed his appreciation for the meeting, the support of the American people and his commitment to lasting peace.

Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you

@POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that.

The two leaders were to have lunch after the meeting but this did not happen as the Unkrainian President and his delegation were kicked out of the Whitehouse.

European countries express solidarity with Zelensky after heated meeting with Trump

A number of European leaders took to social media to express solidarity with Ukraine and its President even as Trump claimed that he had been disrespected.

More than ten Presidents, Prime Ministers and high-ranking government officials expressed solidarity with Ukraine and its quest for sustainable peace.

Luc Frieden: Luxembourg stands with Ukraine. You are fighting for your freedom and a rules based international order.

Dick Schoof: The Netherlands supports Ukraine as firmly as ever. Now more than ever. We want a lasting peace and an end to the war of aggression started by Russia. For Ukraine and its people, and for Europe.

Edgars Rinkēvičs: Ukraine is a victim of the Russian aggression. It fights the war with the help from many friends and partners. We need to spare no effort for just and lasting peace. Diplomacy sometimes is the art of the impossible in difficult circumstances. Latvia stands with Ukraine

Simon Harris TD: Ukraine is not to blame for this war brought about by Russia’s illegal invasion. We stand with Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky Biography: Family, career in the media

The prolonged war with Russia and the events of Friday left Zelensky in the eye of the storm with many asking:

Who is this President who confronted U.S president at the American seat of power and more specifically in the Oval Office and in the full glare of cameras?

Born on January 25, 1978 in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine where he spent his formative years.

He pursued his passion in entertainment between 1997 and 2003, establishing himself as an actor, performer, script writer and producer of the stand-up comedy contest team KVARTAL 95 that propelled him to the limelight.

He holds a law degree, having graduated from Kyiv National Economic University in 2000.

He had a successful career in the media and entertainment industry, and was feted in international film festivals and media forums.

After a successful career in entertainment, Zelensky tried his hands in politics and succeeded, becoming the country’s sixth president.

He was elected President of Ukraine on April 21, 2019 and was sworn in on 20 May, 2019 the President of Ukraine.