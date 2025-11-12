Pulse logo
Nicole Mballah

Nicole Mballah is a writer and Data Protection Officer who brings a unique, analytical perspective to both fields. As a DPO, she is dedicated to safeguarding digital information and championing privacy as a fundamental right. Her writing often explores the intersection of technology, accessibility, and the human experience. Nicole navigates the world from a wheelchair, an experience that deeply informs her advocacy for creating more inclusive and secure environments, both online and offline.

