Construction of the first hybrid power plant in Africa has officially kicked off.

The $145 million project is a result of combined efforts of Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest) the Meru County Government and global renewable energy developers Windlab and Eurus Energy.

Windlab’s global CEO, Mr. Roger Price, confirmed the commencement and said the project will be developed to international standards.

From right: Windlab CEO Roger Price, Meru County Investment and Development Corporation Chairperson Felicity Biriri and Meru County Land and Physical Planning Executive Jeremiah Leenya at the site of the wind power project in Athwana, Tigania West in Meru. (Standard)

Dubbed ‘the Meru County Energy Park’ the hybrid project situated in Meru County in Kenya, will be a large-scale facility that combines wind, solar PV and battery storage. The facility will feature up to 20 wind turbines and more than 40,000 solar panels. The power plant is projected to provide up to 80MW of clean, sustainable renewable energy and power to over 200,000 households.

The Meru County Government, through the Meru County Investment and Development Corporation (MCIDC) will own part of the project - a public-private partnership - once it is operational.Windlab will own the other portion of the project.

“As Kenya moves to implement the medium-term Big Four agenda, promotion of predictable and sustainable renewable energy is key to guarantee successful realization of the manufacturing pillar. the project would help shore up manufacturing in the country,” KenInvest Managing Director Dr Moses Ikiara said at the signing of the deal last year.