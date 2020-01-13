According to the report, this component of income went up to 44.8% in October 2019 from 42.9 percent in October 2018.

The report also added that from investments (made up of bills and securities) increased to GHC47.47 billion in October 2019; compared to the GHC42.84 billion recorded in the preceding year.

A breakdown of the amount showed that bills (promise papers which mature in a year or less) brought in GHC16.47 billion in October 2019. This is an increase from the GHC14.81 billion recorded in the same period in 2018.

Bonds which often mature after 10 or more years and securities which refer to stocks or investments in companies, gave banks GHC30.99 billion in 2019. This indicates a rise from the GHC28.02 billion made in 2018.

The second income-generating venture for banks in loans. However, income from loans declined to 34.5% from 36.1% during the same review period.

The third-largest income source for the banking industry was fees and commissions such as charges on ATM cards, cheque books, account maintenance fees amongst others.

They generated 12.3% of the total income in October 2019. This is a marginal reduction from 12.7% recorded during the same period in October 2018.

However, other income categories, described as residual, increased marginally to 8.5 percent from 8.2 percent during the period under review.