This comes after he received an invitation from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) last week, Accra based Ghanaweb report has shown.

According to the businessman, who served as the finance minister of the country, he was summoned with a letter from the Special Investigation team on January 8, 2020, requesting him to make an appearance and to assist the team look into the allegation of money laundering and abetment of stealing and money laundering in UniBank leading to its collapse.

The defendant in the case is Edward Tabiri of the Ghana Police Service.

Responding to the invitation, the lawyer for the plaintiff, Simon Animley, wrote back to the Special Investigation team drawing their attention that Dr Duffour ceased to be the director of UniBank way back in 2009 as he took an appointment as a Minister of Finance.

The lawyer also sought “a perpetual injunction restraining the defendant, his servant, agents, privies and assigns whatsoever from interfering with plaintiff’s fundamental human rights.”

The plaintiff has, meanwhile, accused the police of threats of arrest, detention, humiliation, harassment and embarrassment in public which, he asserts, constituents to an infringement of his fundamental human rights as enshrined in the 1992 constitution of Ghana.

Dr Kwabena Duffour has served as a board member of UniBank Ghana Limited.

He insists he has no connection whatsoever with UniBank when it was collapsed in 2018.

Read the full document:

Injunction

Injunction

Injunction