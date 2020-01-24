According to the police, Dr Asiamah is connected with the banking crisis that led to the collapse of nine commercial banks in the country.

The police confirmed that news to Accra based Joy FM.

The police noted that it has launched a manhunt for the arrest of a former Deputy Governor

The police also disclosed that it is on the heels of Dr Kwabena Duffuor and his son Dr Kwabena Duffuor Jnr for their various roles in the banking sector crisis. Duffuor Jnr was the Chief Executive of the defunct bank before it collapsed.

The three persons, according to the police, have not only refused to honour several invitations sent to them to assist in investigations, but they are also finding it difficult to locate them.

Dr Asiamah is also linked to an attempt to print extra money totalling GHC1billion outside the banking system ahead of the 2016 elections.

“Yes, it is true that we invited three of them [for questioning] about three weeks ago. We only have Dr Duffuor’s son cooperating but the other two [Dr. Duffuor Snr and Dr Asiama] have not gotten back to us,” the police confirmed.