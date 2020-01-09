According to the Minister, the country will structure an investment to offer better rates than what depositors can make in countries such as the US, Ofori-Atta.

The minister said they are in talks with the Bank of Ghana about the details of the proposal and plans to launch the program before the end of 2020.

He mentioned that the revenue they make from the plan will be used to build infrastructure and develop the agriculture and tourism industries.

The Akufo-Addo-led government has an agenda to boost development in all sectors especially economically ahead of elections scheduled for December 2020.

The country’s 2020 budget allows for $3 billion in fresh offshore debt, including a possible sale of Eurobonds.